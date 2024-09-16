Sky Sports to support Alzheimer's Society at England vs Australia ODI on September 21

Alzheimer's Society has teamed up with Sky Sports this World Alzheimer's Month to raise awareness of the signs and symptoms of dementia amongst cricket fans and to help raise money for the charity.

World Alzheimer's Day, September 21, will see Sky Sports broadcast an exclusive film by Alzheimer's Society during the One Day International between England and Australia.

The emotive film features England and Northern Superchargers cricketer, Alice Davidson-Richards, sharing her personal experience of dementia, while Alzheimer's Society's chief executive Kate Lee encourages cricket fans with concerns to reach out for support.

Davidson-Richards is the Alzheimer's Society's newest Sport Champion. Her father lived with mixed dementia and died in November 2023.

She said: "My dad was my biggest inspiration and the reason I fell in love with cricket. He grew up in Leeds, so to be able to see his daughter play at Headingly made him a very proud and happy human.

"But his diagnosis devastated our family. Dad became increasingly disorientated and angry at the world. His mobility became severely affected and eventually he needed a wheelchair.

"As his condition progressed, our roles reversed and I supported him - holding him when he was scared or anxious or confused. But it showed me what it means to be human: being there for someone you love, helping them with whatever they need, when they need it most. However, this year marks the first without my dad.

"I love my dad and I miss him every day. He is the reason I am proud to be an Alzheimer's Society Sport Champion and supporting them during this year's ODI against Australia. It is crucial we continue to raise much needed awareness of this devastating condition and help stump it out of the game once and for all".

Image: Alice Davidson-Richards says: 'It is crucial we continue to raise much needed awareness of this devastating condition'

Lee will be interviewed live immediately following the film by Sky's main presenter, Ian Ward.

She said: "One in three people born in the UK today will develop dementia in their lifetime, and millions more will forever have their lives impacted by this devastating condition.

"Dementia is the UK's biggest killer and yet the realities of the condition are often hidden behind closed doors, with many struggling without the support they desperately need.

"We're proud to be working with Yorkshire County Cricket Club and the England and Wales Cricket Board during World Alzheimer's Month to raise vital awareness of dementia amongst the cricketing community.

"Please, if you can, donate. Money raised from this match will help Alzheimer's Society to fund groundbreaking research and our lifechanging dementia support for everyone affected by dementia."

Sky's broadcast coverage will also feature commentators wearing Alzheimer's Society pin badges, encouraging fans to donate and download Alzheimer's Society's symptoms checklist.

Supported by the England and Wales Cricket Board, the cricket world is unifying behind the UK's leading dementia charity to help shine a light on dementia, encourage cricket fans with concerns to seek support and raise vital funds for dementia research and support services.

Taking place within World Alzheimer's Month, the partnership will help to drive home the message that while great sport should be unforgettable, sadly for around one million people living with dementia in the UK, the disease will strip them of their precious memories altogether.