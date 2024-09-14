Gloucestershire thrash reigning champions Somerset to win maiden Vitality Blast title

Miles Hammond and Cameron Bancroft shared a scintillating 112-run partnership to lead Gloucestershire to an eight-wicket victory over reigning champions Somerset and claim their first Vitality Blast final victory.

Chasing a below-par 125 for victory, Gloucestershire's openers Hammond (58no) and Bancroft (53) made an aggressive start to their reply.

Australia international Bancroft smashed an emphatic half-century off 39 deliveries to take his side to the brink, with five boundaries and two sixes. Hammond joined his partner five balls later to reach his own milestone with a mighty six launched over long-on.

Somerset struck late in the innings to remove Bancroft and James Bracey (2) but with Gloucestershire needing only six more runs from 35 balls, Ollie Price (7no) struck a magnificent maximum to seal the deal.

Earlier, after winning the toss and electing to bowl, Gloucestershire's left-arm pacer Matt Taylor (3-18) took three wickets in the powerplay to reduce Somerset to 41-3, dismissing openers Tom Kohler-Cadmore (21) and Will Smeed (8) in the same over and having James Rew (6) caught at cover.

Lewis Gregory (53) led the charge with his half-century but fast bowler David Payne (3-27) claimed a three-for to dismiss Somerset for 124 with two balls to spare.

Gregory’s fifty in vain as West Country rivals triumph

Bancroft took a stunning grab on the cover ring to see the end of dangerman James Rew (6), who made a 62 not out in the semi-final against Surrey earlier in the day.

Sean Dickson top-scored with his 78 during the semi-final but he was unable to add any impetus against the West Country rivals after he missed a reverse-sweep and was bowled by Ollie Price (1-7) for a duck.

Bancroft came into action once again, this time at long on, where he took a catch off Tom Abell (19) to end a 44-run partnership with his captain Lewis Gregory.

The skipper remained steady with his 53, bringing up his seventh half-century in the Vitality Blast while left-arm quick David Payne took two wickets in the same number of balls to remove Ben Green for six and Craig Overton for a golden duck.

Gloucestershire’s fielders continued to impress in the field with wicketkeeper Bracey clutching on to an edge off Roelof van der Merwe (5) by sticking his hand out to his right while moving left.

Payne then claimed the prized scalp of Gregory after the captain holed out to long-on leaving his side on 123-9.

It took Gloucestershire five more balls to wrap up the innings when Josh Shaw (2-20) had Jake Ball (0) caught at mid-off for a duck with two balls remaining.

Gloucestershire came out to bat with intent as Bancroft smoked Craig Overton (0-30) through the covers for four leaving Somerset to toil hard for the wickets.

There was a missed run-out chance after Tom Abell's throw was shy at the stumps and an lbw decision overturned with Hammond surviving on 37 to leave Somerset frustrated.

Davey had Bancroft caught at deep square leg to deny Gloucestershire the chance of becoming the first 10-wicket winners.

Bracey chipped straight to mid-off six balls later to leave his two down but by then it was too little, too late.

Taylor hails 'special' Blast triumph

Gloucestershire captain Jack Taylor:

"I'm so pleased for the boys - that was so special today.

"We may not have the international stars of some other teams, but we've got guys who can play their roles and get it done.

"It's more than anything we could have imagined.

"We've had a tough few years, it's been a while since we won a trophy, so it's just reward for all of the boys in the changing room and the fans who were out in their numbers today."

Gregory rues Somerset batting woes

Somerset captain Lewis Gregory:

"We didn't get enough runs. Hats off to them, they bowled brilliantly and took wickets throughout.

"We just couldn't get going. You get to 150 and you've got a sniff, but they bowled brilliantly.

"We've got a fantastic bunch of lads in the dressing room, we've got match-winners throughout and it's tough to take tonight, but it's one to rebuild for next year.

"We've got a massive two weeks of the season to go, two more trophies on the line...so we'll get our heads back round to red-ball cricket."

