Jos Buttler: England captain out of Australia ODI series with calf injury as Harry Brook deputises

Jos Buttler has been ruled out of the forthcoming ODI series against Australia due to his calf injury.

Harry Brook will captain the side instead while Lancashire all-rounder Liam Livingstone will replace Buttler in the squad.

Leicestershire's Josh Hull is also sidelined for the series with a quad injury.

The England vs Australia three-match T20I, currently level 1-1, concludes at Emirates Old Trafford in Manchester on Sunday and will be followed by the first of five ODIs, starting on Thursday at Trent Bridge in Nottingham.

England's white-ball side have enjoyed plenty of success over recent years but have been suffering a lull, their recent defence of the ODI World Cup and T20 World Cup being low points for Buttler's outfit.

England's new limited-overs head coach Brendan McCullum is ready to "refresh" the team with the talent on offer when he formally takes charge in January, but also wants to ensure key leaders remain in place.

Buttler is part of those plans.

"I think Jos has had an unbelievable career. If he were to retire tomorrow, he goes down as arguably the greatest white-ball player England has ever had," McCullum told Sky Sports earlier this month.

"He has nothing left to prove.

"I want him to get into a space in the next few years where he isn't trying to protect anything. He just goes out there and absolutely loves playing for England, loves leading the white-ball side and is able to get the most out of the talent around him.

"That is my responsibility to keep pushing him towards that and keep reaffirming that message to him.

"Hopefully he will be back from his injuries soon."

England Men's ODI Squad:

Harry Brook (Yorkshire) - Captain

Jofra Archer (Sussex)

Jacob Bethell (Warwickshire)

Brydon Carse (Durham)

Jordan Cox (Essex)

Ben Duckett (Nottinghamshire)

Will Jacks (Surrey)

Liam Livingstone (Lancashire)

Matthew Potts (Durham)

Adil Rashid (Yorkshire)

Phil Salt (Lancashire)

Jamie Smith (Surrey)

Olly Stone (Nottinghamshire)

Reece Topley (Surrey)

John Turner (Hampshire)

England vs Australia schedule - all games live on Sky Sports

3rd T20 (September 15) - Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester (2.30pm start)

- Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester (2.30pm start) 1st ODI (September 19) - Trent Bridge, Nottingham (12.30pm start)

- Trent Bridge, Nottingham (12.30pm start) 2nd ODI (September 21) - Headingley, Leeds (11am start)

- Headingley, Leeds (11am start) 3rd ODI (September 24) - Seat Unique Riverside, Durham (12.30pm start)

- Seat Unique Riverside, Durham (12.30pm start) 4th ODI (September 27) - Lord's, London (12.30pm start)

- Lord's, London (12.30pm start) 5th ODI (September 29) - The Seat Unique Stadium, Bristol (11am start)

