Jos Buttler: England captain out of Australia ODI series with calf injury as Harry Brook deputises

Sunday 15 September 2024 14:01, UK
Jos Buttler has been ruled out of the forthcoming ODI series against Australia due to his calf injury.
Harry Brook will captain the side instead while Lancashire all-rounder Liam Livingstone will replace Buttler in the squad.
Leicestershire's Josh Hull is also sidelined for the series with a quad injury.
The England vs Australia three-match T20I, currently level 1-1, concludes at Emirates Old Trafford in Manchester on Sunday and will be followed by the first of five ODIs, starting on Thursday at Trent Bridge in Nottingham.
England's white-ball side have enjoyed plenty of success over recent years but have been suffering a lull, their recent defence of the ODI World Cup and T20 World Cup being low points for Buttler's outfit.
England's new limited-overs head coach Brendan McCullum is ready to "refresh" the team with the talent on offer when he formally takes charge in January, but also wants to ensure key leaders remain in place.
Buttler is part of those plans.
"I think Jos has had an unbelievable career. If he were to retire tomorrow, he goes down as arguably the greatest white-ball player England has ever had," McCullum told Sky Sports earlier this month.
"He has nothing left to prove.
"I want him to get into a space in the next few years where he isn't trying to protect anything. He just goes out there and absolutely loves playing for England, loves leading the white-ball side and is able to get the most out of the talent around him.
"That is my responsibility to keep pushing him towards that and keep reaffirming that message to him.
"Hopefully he will be back from his injuries soon."
Harry Brook (Yorkshire) - Captain
Jofra Archer (Sussex)
Jacob Bethell (Warwickshire)
Brydon Carse (Durham)
Jordan Cox (Essex)
Ben Duckett (Nottinghamshire)
Will Jacks (Surrey)
Liam Livingstone (Lancashire)
Matthew Potts (Durham)
Adil Rashid (Yorkshire)
Phil Salt (Lancashire)
Jamie Smith (Surrey)
Olly Stone (Nottinghamshire)
Reece Topley (Surrey)
John Turner (Hampshire)
