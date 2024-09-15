England vs Ireland: Hosts draw T20 series 1-1 after overcoming a late fightback from Kate Cross's side

Orla Prendergast hit a brilliant 80 to take Ireland to the brink of victory before the hosts overcame a late fightback from England's bowlers to clinch a five-wicket victory in the second T20 and draw the series 1-1 in Dublin.

Ireland needed 18 runs from the final two overs with Prendergast hitting back-to-back boundaries off England's captain Kate Cross (2-29) before she was bowled.

Chasing 170 for a first T20 victory over England, Sarah Forbes (4) continued the attack by launching her first delivery over extra cover for four but was then bowled by Mady Villiers (2-31) with the hosts needing two runs from the same number of balls.

Villiers bowled Ava Canning (0) for a golden duck to put the pressure back on Ireland before Christina Coulter-Reilly (2no) hit a single and an overthrow from England allowed her to come back for the second run and secure their victory with a ball to spare.

It is Ireland's highest successful chase in a T20 match.

England's top order did well after being inserted to bat with opener Tammy Beaumont (40) sharing a 59-run partnership with Paige Scholfield (34) for the third wicket, while Georgia Adams added 23 and Bryony Smith smashed 28 as they posted 169-8.

Ireland's all-rounder Prendergast (2-31), Arlene Kelly (2-22) and Aimee Maguire (2-32) all took two wickets apiece.

More to follow...

