Black History Month: Ainsley Harriott serves up a special match tea for guests at ECB's Taste of Cricket event

If you grew up playing cricket in England, it's likely your memories of cricket tea will be biscuits, squash and sandwiches in the clubhouse between innings.

Now, there's nothing wrong with a cucumber sandwich, but that’s not the only way to do 'tea'.

That was evident this summer at Shepherd's Bush Cricket Club in west London where special guests Ainsley Harriott and Chris Jordan were involved in the ECB's Taste of Cricket event, seeing the club open its doors to new and diverse communities to celebrate all those who work hard to make cricket more inclusive in the area.

Image: Chris Jordan felt the welcome and inclusive atmosphere in west London (credit: Getty/ECB)

The event, one of many similar ones put on by the ECB, is part of the organisation’s wider plans to make cricket a more welcoming and inclusive game, resulting from the Independent Commission for Equity in Cricket’s report into the sport in 2023.

The vibe in West London that day is certainly what the ECB wants, a complete mix of ages, heritages and cricketing abilities, enjoying the cricket on the pitch and the fun off it.

It’s not every day you’ll have afternoon tea served by Ready Steady Cook's Harriott, the former head chef at the Long Room of Lord’s. But that day it was, as food and cricket brought people together.

Image: Ainsley Harriott busy on the BBQ (credit: Getty/ECB)

"You think about the diversity in cricket, all of the countries that are involved in that. But what about afternoon tea? Most people think of cucumber sandwiches and a bit of egg and cress!" said Harriott.

Image: Some of the food served up at the Taste of Cricket event (credit: Getty/ECB)

"And then suddenly you come to Shepherd’s Bush Cricket Ground and it’s all about jerk chicken and wonderful Jamaican patties.

Image: Ainsley Harriott at Shepherd's Bush Cricket Club where he served the food (credit: Getty/ECB)

"Cricket for me brought the family together, my uncle Tim would come over, my uncle Vic would come over, Auntie Sherry! Everyone would congregate and it was centred around cricket, but food was there.

“Whether that be jerk chicken, rice and peas, coleslaw, patties, you name it. It was about bringing families and people together."

Image: Shepherd's Bush Cricket Club's special match cricket tea showed off its traditions (credit: Getty/ECB)

"A really refreshing experience," was how England's Chris Jordan described the afternoon.

"I think from the time I walked through the gates here, I really felt the welcoming, I felt the inclusiveness and the food helped as well."

That sense of inclusion is a big ambition for the ECB after a highly-critical report in 2023 by the Independent Commission for Equity in Cricket.

"The evidence is unequivocal: racism is a serious issue in cricket."

"Racism, in all its forms, continues to shape the experience of, and opportunities for, many in the game."

Those were some of the phrases that forced the ECB to look at cricket at all levels and attempt to change it following the 2023 ICEC report, which concluded English cricket was deep-rooted with widespread institutional racism, sexism and class-based discrimination.

"Cricket has had a lot of issues around discrimination, ethnicity, race, gender," said Kate Miller, the ECB's chief communications officer, at the event in Shepherd's Bush.

"And we are trying to find ways to bring communities together and create some more trust.

"I’m not suggesting for a second that we put on some community events and then all of cricket's issues are resolved.

Image: Part of the existing Raising The Game platform, designed to ensure everyone feels welcome to play and enjoy cricket, the Taste of Cricket celebrated the relationship the sport has with food, through the 'match tea'

"But alongside all of the policy changes, I think it's really important [to recognise] these community events that celebrate people, celebrate all of the different communities that exist within cricket."

This year's theme for Black History Month is 'Reclaiming Narratives', with the ECB planning a series about Black changemakers in cricket, featuring video, interviews and photography.

Like many sports watched around the world, cricket isn't just about what happens on the pitch. Community, fun, belonging, and being valued all play a part in feeling included in one of the country's biggest sports.

Twenty miles away at Egham Cricket Club in Surrey, they pride themselves on making the best cricket teas in their area throughout the season.

They are known for their classic dishes, including sandwiches, cakes, fruit and tea which have won multiple hospitality awards.

Leading their efforts are Janet Pursey and her mother Kath who spend almost 10 hours preparing, cooking and tidying up after serving the home and away teams. Janet said it would not be possible "if it wasn’t for the volunteers here".

On the impact of serving cricket teas, she added: "I just think it brings people together - food and drink. We have people just coming off the street and watching a bit of cricket and we always say please help yourself to tea or coffee and if there's some food left."

She told Sky Sports News many clubs had stopped making food since the coronavirus pandemic, and it was quite sad some players would get messages on WhatsApp groups to bring a packed lunch as some cricket teas declined.

But maintaining the tradition at Egham has brought in new people to the cricket club who regularly compliment the quality and variety of food.

"They’ll say ‘oh we never knew this was here’ because we are quite tucked away and then they'll come week after week and it is nice," Pursey said.

Image: As well as the food, there was a game of cricket taking place (credit: Getty/ECB)

The club also try to cater for different dietary requirements as much as possible, and are hoping to continue their tradition of winning awards for their hard work off the pitch.

Whether it's jerk chicken in west London or sandwiches in Egham, food and cricket feel as valuable as an opening partnership at the start of an innings.

The Taste of Cricket cookbook will be launching at the end of October. It will be available to purchase at shop.ecb.co.uk, with all profits going towards supporting the ECB’s charity partners.