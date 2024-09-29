Women's T20 World Cup 2024: England well beaten by Australia in warm-up match as Beth Mooney stars

England suffered a 33-run defeat to Australia as preparations for the Women's T20 World Cup continued.

Alice Capsey fired 40 off 34 balls but England's run chase fell well short, with a promising start of 90-2 slumping to 105-8 in the space of just five overs.

Beth Mooney's earlier half-century helped steer Australia to a total of 162-6.

Lauren Bell was the pick of England's bowlers with figures of 2-29, with Sarah Glenn, Sophie Ecclestone, Charlie Dean and Nat Sciver-Brunt taking a wicket apiece.

England begin their World Cup against Bangladesh on Saturday from 3pm, live on Sky Sports.

Image: Beth Mooney top scored for Australia

England's World Cup squad

Heather Knight (captain), Lauren Bell, Maia Bouchier, Alice Capsey, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Danielle Gibson, Sarah Glenn, Bess Heath, Amy Jones, Freya Kemp, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Linsey Smith, Danni Wyatt

Pool phase

Thurs Oct 3: Bangladesh vs Scotland (Sharjah) - 11am

Thurs Oct 3: Pakistan vs Sri Lanka (Sharjah) - 3pm

Fri Oct 4: South Africa vs West Indies (Dubai) - 11am

Fri Oct 4: India vs New Zealand (Dubai) - 3pm

Sat Oct 5: Australia vs Sri Lanka (Sharjah) - 11am

Sat Oct 5: Bangladesh vs England (Sharjah) - 3pm

Sun Oct 6: India vs Pakistan (Dubai) - 11am

Sun Oct 6: West Indies vs Scotland (Dubai) - 3pm

Mon Oct 7: England vs South Africa (Sharjah) - 3pm

Tues Oct 8: Australia vs New Zealand (Sharjah) - 3pm

Wed Oct 9: South Africa vs Scotland (Dubai) - 11am

Wed Oct 9: India vs Sri Lanka (Dubai) - 3pm

Thurs Oct 10: Bangladesh vs West Indies (Sharjah) - 3pm

Fri Oct 11: Australia vs Pakistan (Dubai) - 3pm

Sat Oct 12: New Zealand vs Sri Lanka (Sharjah) - 11am

Sat Oct 12: Bangladesh vs South Africa (Dubai) - 3pm

Sun Oct 13: England vs Scotland (Sharjah) - 11am

Sun Oct 13: India vs Australia (Sharjah) - 3pm

Mon Oct 14: Pakistan vs New Zealand (Dubai) - 3pm

Tues Oct 15: England vs West Indies (Dubai) - 3pm

Semi-finals

Thurs Oct 17: Semi Final 1 (Dubai) - 3pm

Fri Oct 18: Semi Final 2 (Sharjah) - 3pm

Final

Sun Oct 20: TBC (Dubai) - 3pm