Women's T20 World Cup 2024: England well beaten by Australia in warm-up match as Beth Mooney stars

Women's T20 World Cup runs from October 3-20 in UAE with England's first game against Bangladesh on October 5; Scotland in England's group; Australia are defending champions for tournament that is live on Sky Sports; top two teams in each pool make semi-finals
Sunday 29 September 2024 23:50, UK
England suffered a 33-run defeat to Australia as preparations for the Women's T20 World Cup continued.
Alice Capsey fired 40 off 34 balls but England's run chase fell well short, with a promising start of 90-2 slumping to 105-8 in the space of just five overs.
Beth Mooney's earlier half-century helped steer Australia to a total of 162-6.
Lauren Bell was the pick of England's bowlers with figures of 2-29, with Sarah Glenn, Sophie Ecclestone, Charlie Dean and Nat Sciver-Brunt taking a wicket apiece.
England begin their World Cup against Bangladesh on Saturday from 3pm, live on Sky Sports.
Heather Knight (captain), Lauren Bell, Maia Bouchier, Alice Capsey, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Danielle Gibson, Sarah Glenn, Bess Heath, Amy Jones, Freya Kemp, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Linsey Smith, Danni Wyatt
Thurs Oct 3: Bangladesh vs Scotland (Sharjah) - 11am
Thurs Oct 3: Pakistan vs Sri Lanka (Sharjah) - 3pm
Fri Oct 4: South Africa vs West Indies (Dubai) - 11am
Fri Oct 4: India vs New Zealand (Dubai) - 3pm
Sat Oct 5: Australia vs Sri Lanka (Sharjah) - 11am
Sat Oct 5: Bangladesh vs England (Sharjah) - 3pm
Sun Oct 6: India vs Pakistan (Dubai) - 11am
Sun Oct 6: West Indies vs Scotland (Dubai) - 3pm
Mon Oct 7: England vs South Africa (Sharjah) - 3pm
Tues Oct 8: Australia vs New Zealand (Sharjah) - 3pm
Wed Oct 9: South Africa vs Scotland (Dubai) - 11am
Wed Oct 9: India vs Sri Lanka (Dubai) - 3pm
Thurs Oct 10: Bangladesh vs West Indies (Sharjah) - 3pm
Fri Oct 11: Australia vs Pakistan (Dubai) - 3pm
Sat Oct 12: New Zealand vs Sri Lanka (Sharjah) - 11am
Sat Oct 12: Bangladesh vs South Africa (Dubai) - 3pm
Sun Oct 13: England vs Scotland (Sharjah) - 11am
Sun Oct 13: India vs Australia (Sharjah) - 3pm
Mon Oct 14: Pakistan vs New Zealand (Dubai) - 3pm
Tues Oct 15: England vs West Indies (Dubai) - 3pm
Thurs Oct 17: Semi Final 1 (Dubai) - 3pm
Fri Oct 18: Semi Final 2 (Sharjah) - 3pm
Sun Oct 20: TBC (Dubai) - 3pm