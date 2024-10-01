Tim Southee: New Zealand Test captain resigns with Tom Latham named as replacement

Tim Southee has resigned as New Zealand Test captain and been replaced by Tom Latham.

Southee won six of his first 10 Tests in charge after succeeding Kane Williamson in December 2022 but then suffered 2-0 defeats at home to Australia in February and March, and away to Sri Lanka last month.

Latham will now take the reins for a three-match series against India, starting in Bengaluru on October 16.

"I've always tried to put the team first and I believe this decision is the best for the team," Southee, who averaged 38.6 with the ball under his captaincy compared to 24.56 under Williamson, said.

"I believe the way I can best serve the team moving forward is focusing on my performances on the field and getting back to my best, to continue taking wickets and helping New Zealand win Test matches."

The 35-year-old, who has taken 382 wickets in 102 Tests, will remain part of the 15-player squad contesting the series in India after relinquishing the captaincy.

Image: Tom Latham takes over New Zealand's Test captaincy

Latham, who has captained the Black Caps on nine previous occasions, will attempt to turn round New Zealand's fortunes but Southee's contributions were praised by head coach Gary Stead.

"Tim's a fantastic player and a very good leader who is held in high regard," Stead said. "I'd like to acknowledge his humility in stepping down from the role as Test captain.

"He's one of our greatest-ever players and we still very much see him playing a part in our Test side moving forward."

Sky Sports+ has officially launched and will be integrated into Sky TV, streaming service NOW and the Sky Sports app, giving Sky Sports customers access to over 50 per cent more live sport this year at no extra cost. Find out more here.