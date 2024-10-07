Pakistan vs England: Shan Masood and Abdullah Shafique hit fine hundreds as hosts dominate day one of first Test

England's bowlers were made to toil in hugely testing conditions as Pakistan racked up an imposing 328-4 on day one of the first Test match in Multan.

Pakistan have won just three of their past 17 Tests, with their last five losses leading into this series - including a 2-0 defeat at home to Bangladesh - coming under Shan Masood's captaincy, but he answered his critics with a magnificent 151 after winning the toss.

It was no surprise that Masood elected to make first use of a placid, perfect pitch for batting, with the extreme Multan heat only making England's task tougher.

Score summary - Pakistan vs England, first Test Pakistan 328-4 in 86 overs: Shan Masood (151), Abdullah Shafique (102); Gus Atkinson (2-70), Chris Woakes (1-58), Jack Leach (1-61)

Gus Atkinson (2-70) struck in the fourth over of the day, Saim Ayub (4) out gloving down the legside, but Masood and fellow centurion Abdullah Shafique (102) proceeded to put on a massive 253 for the second wicket.

The partnership was finally ended as Atkinson continued the fine start to his Test career with a second, seeing off Shafique, while the returning Jack Leach (1-61) accounted for Masood - caught and bowled - three overs later.

Any hopes of it sparking a sudden flurry for England were extinguished by new batters Babar Azam (30) and Saud Shakeel (35no) putting on 61 together, but Chris Woakes (1-58) did at least pick up a fourth late in the day, trapping Babar lbw with the second new ball.

England were buoyed early on in proceedings by Atkinson's 35th Test wicket in just his seventh Test - and first appearance overseas - as Ayub lazily followed a ball down the legside and gloved one behind, but the rest of the day's play proved hard graft in the searing sun.

Masood and Shafique both batted beautifully, the captain taking on the role of aggressor as he played positively through to a 43-ball half-century - Shoaib Bashir's first spell, in particular, coming in for some tap as the off-spinner was taken for 42 runs in his first six overs.

Pope's review woes continue as Pakistan rack up runs

Earlier, England thought they had their man for just 16 when Masood was given out lbw on field to debutant Brydon Carse, but the burly fast bowler would be denied his maiden Test wicket as DRS showed the ball to be just pitching outside leg stump.

It was one of a scarce number of opportunities that presented themselves to the tourists, with Ollie Pope spurning one of them, a great run-out chance as Shafique set off for a bonkers single when on 34 - Pope's shy at the stumps missing with the batter stranded.

Pope too extended his woeful review record as stand-in skipper to zero out of 11. Soon after Masood ended his four-year wait for a fifth Test ton, Pope hopefully called for DRS believing the Pakistan batter had gloved an attempted sweep to Ben Duckett at slip, but only pad showed up on UltraEdge as England burned one of their three reviews.

Despite such setbacks, and with Shafique joining his partner through to three figures - bringing up his fifth Test century in style with a six off Leach - the visiting side continued to plug away at their task diligently and they'd eventually be rewarded for their tireless effort with a double-strike in the space of four overs early in the evening session.

Atkinson first picked up Shafique, caught at point playing away from his body, before Leach snapped up Masood via a sharp return grab off his own bowling.

Having batted so long in such sapping conditions, the pair's loose dismissals nodded to the fatigue that was beginning to set in, both having suffered from cramp not long before their departures.

Far from trigger a mid-innings wobble though, the wickets merely allowed for the fresher Babar and Shakeel to come to the crease and once more illustrate just how good a pitch for batting this Multan surface is.

That is until the second new ball ended their fledgling partnership, Woakes prizing out a fourth with the wicket of Babar to boost the tourists as they steel themselves for another grind in the field on day two.

Hussain: As tough as it gets for England

Sky Sports' Nasser Hussain:

"If you walk off in England and the opposition have got 328-4 first digs, a lot of the time you're out the game. Here, you're still in the game.

"You're walking off thinking you did well and that's the difference of playing at home and playing away from home.

"We're looking at body language, speed, fitness, England showed all of that and they should be proud.

"You can only do what they did today. You cannot criticise Pope and the bowlers, they gave it everything, that's as tough as it gets as a bowling unit."

First Test: Multan - October 7-11

Second Test: Multan - October 15-19

Third Test: Rawalpindi - October 24-28

