England in Pakistan

1st Test / Day 1 of 5 / Multan

Pakistan are batting, 50 for 1, from 12 overs. England

Pakistan 1st innings

Total

50 for 1, from 12 overs.

Batting

  1. Abdullah Shafique not out; 26 runs, 40 balls, 2 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 65.00
  2. Saim Ayub c Smith b Atkinson; 4 runs, 10 balls, 1 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 40.00
  3. Shan Masood (c) not out; 18 runs, 22 balls, 1 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 81.82

Extras

2 from 2 wides.

Yet to bat

  • Babar Azam
  • Saud Shakeel
  • Muhammad Rizwan
  • Salman Ali Agha
  • Aamer Jamal
  • Shaheen Shah Afridi
  • Naseem Shah
  • Abrar Ahmed

Fall of Wickets

  • Saim Ayub at 8 for 1, from 3.4 overs

Bowling

  1. Woakes: 6overs, 0 maidens, 26 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 4.33.
  2. Atkinson: 4overs, 1 maidens, 17 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 4.25.
  3. Carse: 2overs, 1 maidens, 7 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 3.50.

Match details

  • Toss: Pakistan won the toss and elected to bat
  • Venue: Multan Cricket Stadium, Multan
  • Umpire: Kumar Dharmasena
  • Umpire: Sharfuddoula Saikat
  • TV umpire: Chris Gaffaney
  • Match referee: Richie Richardson
  • Reserve umpire: Asif Yaqoob