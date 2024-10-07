Pakistan 1st innings
Total
50 for 1, from 12 overs.
Batting
- Abdullah Shafique not out; 26 runs, 40 balls, 2 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 65.00
- Saim Ayub c Smith b Atkinson; 4 runs, 10 balls, 1 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 40.00
- Shan Masood (c) not out; 18 runs, 22 balls, 1 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 81.82
Extras
2 from 2 wides.
Yet to bat
- Babar Azam
- Saud Shakeel
- Muhammad Rizwan
- Salman Ali Agha
- Aamer Jamal
- Shaheen Shah Afridi
- Naseem Shah
- Abrar Ahmed
Fall of Wickets
- Saim Ayub at 8 for 1, from 3.4 overs
Bowling
- Woakes: 6overs, 0 maidens, 26 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 4.33.
- Atkinson: 4overs, 1 maidens, 17 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 4.25.
- Carse: 2overs, 1 maidens, 7 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 3.50.
Match details
- Toss: Pakistan won the toss and elected to bat
- Venue: Multan Cricket Stadium, Multan
- Umpire: Kumar Dharmasena
- Umpire: Sharfuddoula Saikat
- TV umpire: Chris Gaffaney
- Match referee: Richie Richardson
- Reserve umpire: Asif Yaqoob