England player ratings as Harry Brook and Joe Root make history in the first Test against Pakistan

How we rated England's players after their victory over Pakistan by an innings and 47 runs in Multan...

Zak Crawley - 7 out of 10

England's opener was featuring in his first Test since fracturing his finger in the summer and looked in good touch scoring 78 to set up a healthy platform for England's first-innings total of 823-7.

The Kent batter scored 13 boundaries and shared a 109-run partnership with Joe Root while also taking the crucial catch that saw Pakistan's captain Shan Masood dismissed for just 10 in the second innings.

Live Test Cricket Tuesday 15th October 6:00am

Ben Duckett - 7

When the Nottinghamshire batter dislocated this thumb during the second day, the level of concern for England demonstrated how vital a player he is.

Duckett hit a brilliant 84, sweeping and scooping the Pakistan bowlers all around the the ground, hitting 11 boundaries before he was trapped leg-before by Aamer Jamal.

He was also agile in the field despite his injury, taking two catches across the match as Pakistan were bowled out for 556 and 220 in the first and second innings respectively.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of day five of the first Test between Pakistan and England

Ollie Pope (c) - 5

The England stand-in captain was dismissed for a duck by Naseem Shah and was the only top-order batter that didn't reach double figures after failing to make use of the extremely flat Multan wicket.

However, the 26-year-old captained England brilliantly in punishing heat, ensuring the bowlers were not overworked in. In the morning session of the fifth day Pope continued to use attacking fields to wrap up victory in an hour and a half.

Joe Root - 10

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Joe Root continued his brilliant batting in England's first Test against Pakistan to get his sixth career double century

On day three, the Yorkshire batter made history by becoming England's leading Test match run-scorer, surpassing Sir Alastair Cook.

Root (262) went on to complete the 35th Test century of his career later in the day and shared an astonishing 454-run partnership with Harry Brook - the highest ever in Test cricket.

He scored a stunning double century before he was trapped lbw by Pakistan's off-spinner Salman Ali Agha but not before he collected 17 boundaries.

Harry Brook - 10

Brook has often been described as a 'natural Bazballer' and his sublime 317 was the embodiment of just that.

The 25-year-old notched his career-best figures having now scored more Test runs in Pakistan than in England as he contributed almost 40 per cent of England's 823.

It was an extraordinary performance as he hit England's first triple hundred since 1990 - and only the sixth ever - off 322 balls.

His partnership with fellow Yorkshireman Root surpassed Peter May and Colin Cowdrey's record of 411 which had stood since 1957.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Watch the best shots from Harry Brook's triple hundred from the first Test against Pakistan

Jamie Smith (wk) - 7

The England wicketkeeper-batter made a score of 31 hitting two boundaries and one six in his traditional attacking style before he became Naseem's second scalp.

Smith's glovework was slick and he continues to impress the England selectors from behind the stumps.

He took three catches and stumped Naseem (6) off Jack Leach (4-30) to seal victory for England on day five.

Chris Woakes - 6

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Chris Woakes bowls Abdullah Shafique with the first ball of Pakistan's second innings in high-scoring first Test

Despite Woakes' overseas record not being great, he has been backed by Test captain Ben Stokes and head coach Brendon McCullum.

"Woakes hasn't played six back-to-back Test matches before. He's got an amazing record at home. His away record is what it is," said McCullum on Sky Sports Cricket.

"But with the skills that he has with the new ball we feel like where he is in his career he can play successfully in this part of the world.

"People mature at different times and for what he's got coming up, we see him as an important player."

As the senior seamer, he was more used to the gruelling nature of Test cricket, leading Brydon Carse and Gus Atkinson by example.

He finished with figures of 2-110 across the first Test whilst also scoring 17 not out before skipper Pope declared on day four.

Brydon Carse - 7

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Brydon Carse got England's fifth wicket as they continue to dominate Pakistan

The Durham seamer impressed during England's white ball series against Australia last month and earned his maiden Test call up.

His inclusion came in the wake of the elbow injury that ruled Mark Wood, England's fastest bowler, out for the rest of the year.

Carse earned two wickets in Pakistan's first innings removing Naseem (33) and trapping Aamer (7) leg-before. He also took two wickets in the second innings, including the big scalp of Pakistan's Muhammad Rizwan (10).

Gus Atkinson - 7

Ever since Atkinson's dream debut at Lord's against the West Indies this summer where he took a seven-wicket haul, the Surrey quick continues to shine.

On a lifeless Multan wicket that offered no lateral movement for the first four days and a slither of turn on the fifth day, Atkinson finished with four wickets to his name.

He bowled a total of 39 overs, seven of which were maidens and was England's most economical bowler in the second innings with a rate of 3.28.

Jack Leach - 8

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Jack Leach makes an early impact on his fourth delivery to remove Salman Ali Agha for 63

England's senior spinner took a sensational four-wicket haul in the second innings to lead England to victory and finished the first Test with seven wickets, more than any other bowler.

He dismissed Pakistan's centurion Masood (151) during the first innings with a brilliant caught and bowled effort before starring on the final morning and mopping up the hosts' tail.

Shoaib Bashir - 6

The Somerset spinner who starred in India earlier this year and spent time at his county learning off Leach found little reward on the dull Multan wicket, earning one scalp in the Test.

He also dropped Aamer on eight during the late hours of the fourth day.

As mentioned on commentary by Sky Sports' Nasser Hussain. Bashir's tour is one of experience more than anything else as McCullum looks to prime him for The Ashes next year.

First Test: Multan - England won by an innings and 47 runs

Second Test: Multan - October 15-19

Third Test: Rawalpindi - October 24-28

Every match from the 2024 Women's T20 World Cup is also live on Sky Sports from October 3-20 with Australia aiming for a third straight title and seventh overall, and England seeking to triumph for the first time since the inaugural edition in 2009.

Watch day one of the second Test between Pakistan and England in Multan, live on Sky Sports Cricket and Main Event from 5.30am on Tuesday, ahead of play starting from 6am. Stream with NOW

Fabio Wardley's huge rematch with Frazer Clarke is on the epic Artur Beterbiev vs Dmitry Bivol bill on Saturday October 12 live on Sky Sports Box Office. Book Wardley v Clarke 2 and Beterbiev v Bivol now!