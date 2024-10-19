Women's T20 World Cup final: New champion guaranteed in surprise South Africa vs New Zealand clash

We have a Women's T20 World Cup final with a difference as for the first time ever neither Australia nor England are in it.

The expectation before a ball had been bowled was that Australia would still be standing at this point, preparing for their eighth consecutive final, looking for their fourth successive title.

Many would have tipped England to be their opponents. Some would have gone for India. But the big three have been banished.

There will be no seventh trophy for Australia, no second for England, no first for India. South Africa and New Zealand are the two remaining teams, setting up a final that nobody predicted and guaranteeing a fresh winner of this tournament.

Women's T20 World Cup champions 2009: England

England 2010: Australia

Australia 2012: Australia

Australia 2014: Australia

Australia 2016: West Indies

West Indies 2018: Australia

Australia 2020: Australia

Australia 2023: Australia

South Africa's appearance in Sunday's showpiece is not overly shocking - they were runners-up to Australia in 2023 and did beat the Southern Stars for the first time in a T20 international earlier this year - but New Zealand being here? Well, that is a real surprise.

New Zealand retained belief after difficult run

The White Ferns, runners-up in 2009 and 2010, had lost 10 T20 internationals in a row before this World Cup - albeit with the caveat that those defeats had come against powerhouse teams in Australia and England - and 16 of their previous 19, after also being beaten by South Africa, Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

Those outside the camp may have written off New Zealand's hopes of a deep run in the UAE but faith never wavered within the group, according to captain Sophie Devine.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights from New Zealand's nail-biting win over West Indies in Friday's second semi-final at Sharjah

Speaking after Friday's eight-run, last-over victory against West Indies in the semi-finals, Devine said: "What makes me most proud as a leader is the character we have had, not just in this tournament but over the last 12-18 months.

"Results haven't gone our way but the belief and knowing what we are capable of doing has always been there. I am now really excited about the last match.

"We have nothing to lose and that is a great place to be. We are going to win this thing now."

NZ's Carson stars in powerplay

It was the extremely experienced Suzie Bates who came up clutch for New Zealand in the final over against West Indies - shipping only six runs with the Caribbean outfit requiring 15 to win - it is young spinner Eden Carson who has fired up front with the ball.

Image: Carson has taken six wickets in the powerplay this tournament

Carson has bagged six wickets in the powerplay this tournament, including two versus West Indies as she removed Quiana Joseph and Shemaine Campbelle to rock the batting side's chase of 129. Carson then bowled Stafanie Taylor in the ninth over to further aid the Kiwis.

She was also instrumental in the crucial group-stage win over India, dismissing Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma inside five overs.

Her knack of striking early could be key in the final with South Africa openers Laura Wolvaardt and Tazmin Brits racking up 360 runs between them in the competition and sharing two stands in excess of fifty, topping out with 119 from 107 balls against West Indies.

Amelia Kerr is also a game-changer for New Zealand. She is the leading wicket-taker in the tournament, snaffling 12 with her leg-spin, and gone at just 4.60 runs an over across the 18.4 she has bowled. Crucially, she makes an impact in big moments.

Image: New Zealand's Amelia Kerr is the leading wicket-taker with 12

Kerr's dismissal of Deandra Dottin in the semi-final, after the West Indian had pumped three sixes in the previous over and cut the ask to 34 from 24 balls, is a prime example of that.

Wolvaardt skippers strong South Africa side

Kerr may need to produce something special again in Dubai as South Africa are probably the favourites for this match after ruthlessly dispatching six-time winners Australia in the semi-finals, racing to a target of 135 with 16 deliveries to spare.

Skipper Wolvaardt chipped in with 42 - the only time she has failed to make it into the 40s was when she fell for seven against Bangladesh - while Anneke Bosch finally lived up to her surname after a timid few innings by striking an unbeaten 74 from 48 balls.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Watch the best shots from Anneke Bosch's 74 not out from 48 balls as she helped South Africa overcome Australia to reach the T20 World Cup final

Proteas spinner Nonkululeko Mlaba has picked up 10 wickets, while if New Zealand have a powerplay star in Carson, then so do South Africa in Marizanne Kapp. Each of Kapp's five wickets have come inside the first six overs and her overall economy rate is just 4.19.

Whoever triumphs on Sunday, this T20 World Cup has proved women's cricket is not just about the big three anymore. New Zealand routed India. West Indies breezed past England. South Africa stormed past Australia.

All that is left to find out is which of South Africa and New Zealand become the one for the first time in this competition.

Somebody's making history.

Watch the Women's T20 World Cup final between South Africa and New Zealand, in Dubai, live on Sky Sports Cricket from 2.30pm on Sunday (3pm first ball) or stream the game with NOW.