Women's T20 World Cup final: How to watch South Africa vs New Zealand this Sunday live on Sky Sports

Who will win the Women's T20 World Cup? How to follow Sunday's final between South Africa and New Zealand live on Sky Sports, where a first-time champion will be crowned.

Reigning champions Australia saw their hopes of a fourth title in a row and seventh overall ended by South Africa in the first semi-final as the Proteas romped to an eight-wicket win for their first victory over the Southern Stars in World Cups.

Laura Wolvaardt's side will now face New Zealand in the showpiece game after the Black Caps held on for a narrow eight-run win over the West Indies in the other semi-final.

New Zealand are into their first Women's T20 World Cup final since 2010 after withstanding an all-round onslaught from Deandra Dottin to claim a tense victory in Sharjah, meaning there will be a first-time champion in this year's edition.

Build-up to the final begins on Sunday live at 2.30pm on Sky Sports Cricket, ahead of the match starting at 3pm, while an over-by-over blog, highlights and scoreboard updates will be available live on the Sky Sports App and website.

England crashed out of the T20 World Cup on net run-rate after slumping to a six-wicket defeat to West Indies in their final group game.

Victory for England at the Dubai International Stadium would have seen them progress to the semi-finals after they had comfortably won all three of their Group B fixtures in Sharjah, but they were restricted to 141-7 before being beaten by two overs to spare.

West Indies' openers Hayley Matthews and Qiana Joseph both blitzed quickfire fifties to set their side up for their first win against England in 14 matches, with Joseph's maiden international half-century coming after being dropped four times in her innings.

Joseph and Matthews fell in the 13th and 14th overs respectively before another big-hitter, Deandra Dottin, struck 27 off 19 deliveries, with Aaliyah Alleyne scoring the winning boundary to see West Indies reach their victory target inside 18 overs.

England dropped five catches dropped overall as they finished third in Group B on net run rate, behind West Indies and South Africa, after all three teams finished on six points.

Women's T20 World Cup - fixtures/results

Final

Sun Oct 20: South Africa vs New Zealand - 3pm, live on Sky Sports Cricket (build-up from 2.30pm)

Semi-finals

Thurs Oct 17: South Africa beat Australia by eight wickets

Fri Oct 18: New Zealand beat West Indies by eight runs

Group phase

Thurs Oct 3: Bangladesh beat Scotland by 16 runs

Thurs Oct 3: Pakistan beat Sri Lanka by 31 runs

Fri Oct 4: South Africa beat West Indies by 10 wickets

Fri Oct 4: New Zealand beat India by 58 runs

Sat Oct 5: Australia beat Sri Lanka by six wickets

Sat Oct 5: England beat Bangladesh by 21 runs

Sun Oct 6: India beat Pakistan by six wickets

Sun Oct 6: West Indies beat Scotland by six wickets

Mon Oct 7: England beat South Africa by seven wickets

Tues Oct 8: Australia beat New Zealand by 60 runs

Wed Oct 9: South Africa beat Scotland by 80 runs

Wed Oct 9: India beat Sri Lanka by 82 runs

Thurs Oct 10: West Indies beat Bangladesh by eight wickets

Fri Oct 11: Australia beat Pakistan by nine wickets

Sat Oct 12: New Zealand beat Sri Lanka by eight wickets

Sat Oct 12: South Africa beat Bangladesh by seven wickets

Sun Oct 13: England beat Scotland by 10 wickets

Sun Oct 13: Australia beat India by nine runs

Mon Oct 14: New Zealand beat Pakistan by 54 runs

Tues Oct 15: West Indies beat England by six wickets

