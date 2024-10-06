Women's T20 World Cup 2024: Scotland suffer second tournament loss as West Indies ease to victory

Scotland slumped to a second successive defeat at the Women's T20 World Cup as the West Indies coasted to a six-wicket win in Dubai.

Kathryn Bryce's side, who suffered a 16-run loss to Bangladesh in their Group B opener, were limited to 99 for eight and the West Indies raced to victory inside 12 overs despite Scotland spinner Olivia Bell impressing with two for 18 off three overs.

Scotland won the toss and elected to bat first but were soon in trouble at 13 for two against the 2016 champions as openers Saskia Horley and Sarah Bryce fell cheaply.

Although Ailsa Lister, who was dropped three times as she made 26, and captain Kathryn Bryce (25) tried to give the innings some momentum, that was checked when Afy Fletcher dismissed Lister and Priyanaz Chatterji with successive balls in the 13th over.

Fletcher (three for 22) also sent back Scotland's skipper and while Lorna Jack-Brown (11) and Darcey Carter (14 not out) edged Scotland up towards 100, their total never looked like being a competitive one.

However, Scotland gave themselves hope as Rachel Slater dismissed West Indies opener Stafanie Taylor in the first over of the reply and Chatterji sent back captain Hayley Matthews for eight inside the powerplay.

But Qiana Joseph tore back the momentum for the West Indies with 31 from just 18 deliveries and, after she fell to Bell, Deandra Dottin finished off the job with an unbeaten 28 off just 15 balls with two fours and two sixes - one of which was a huge shot over midwicket for the winning runs.

It proved a comfortable first victory of the tournament for the West Indies, who had suffered a 10-wicket loss to South Africa in their opener, and further dents Scotland's hopes of progress to the knockout stage.

What's next for each side at Women's T20 World Cup?

Scotland next face South Africa on Wednesday at 11am in another big match for both sides in the Women's T20 World Cup.

As for West Indies, they are in action on Thursday against Bangladesh at 3pm, with every match from the tournament live on Sky Sports Cricket.

