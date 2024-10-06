Scotland Women 1st innings
Total
35 for 2, from 8 overs.
Batting
- Horley c Dottin b Matthews; 11 runs, 9 balls, 2 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 122.22
- SJ Bryce (wk) b Henry; 2 runs, 7 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 28.57
- KE Bryce (c) not out; 8 runs, 12 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 66.67
- Lister not out; 13 runs, 20 balls, 1 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 65.00
Extras
1 from 1 legbyes.
Yet to bat
- Chatterji
- Carter
- Jack-Brown
- Fraser
- Maqsood
- Slater
- Bell
Fall of Wickets
- Saskia Horley at 13 for 1, from 1.6 overs
- Sarah Bryce at 13 for 2, from 2.4 overs
Bowling
- Henry: 4overs, 2 maidens, 10 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 2.50.
- Matthews: 2overs, 0 maidens, 10 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 5.00.
- Ramharack: 1overs, 0 maidens, 6 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 6.00.
- Munisar: 1overs, 0 maidens, 8 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 8.00.
Match details
- Toss: Scotland Women won the toss and elected to bat
- Venue: Dubai International Stadium, Dubai
- Umpire: Sue Redfern
- Umpire: Kim Cotton
- TV umpire: Nimali Perera
- Match referee: GS Lakshmi
- Reserve umpire: Anna Harris