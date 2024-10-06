 Skip to content

Match summary

ICC Women's T20 World Cup

Match 8 / Dubai

West Indies Women Yet to bat. Scotland Women are batting, 35 for 2, from 8 overs.

Scotland Women 1st innings

Total

35 for 2, from 8 overs.

Batting

  1. Horley c Dottin b Matthews; 11 runs, 9 balls, 2 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 122.22
  2. SJ Bryce (wk) b Henry; 2 runs, 7 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 28.57
  3. KE Bryce (c) not out; 8 runs, 12 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 66.67
  4. Lister not out; 13 runs, 20 balls, 1 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 65.00

Extras

1 from 1 legbyes.

Yet to bat

  • Chatterji
  • Carter
  • Jack-Brown
  • Fraser
  • Maqsood
  • Slater
  • Bell

Fall of Wickets

  • Saskia Horley at 13 for 1, from 1.6 overs
  • Sarah Bryce at 13 for 2, from 2.4 overs

Bowling

  1. Henry: 4overs, 2 maidens, 10 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 2.50.
  2. Matthews: 2overs, 0 maidens, 10 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 5.00.
  3. Ramharack: 1overs, 0 maidens, 6 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 6.00.
  4. Munisar: 1overs, 0 maidens, 8 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 8.00.

Match details

  • Toss: Scotland Women won the toss and elected to bat
  • Venue: Dubai International Stadium, Dubai
  • Umpire: Sue Redfern
  • Umpire: Kim Cotton
  • TV umpire: Nimali Perera
  • Match referee: GS Lakshmi
  • Reserve umpire: Anna Harris