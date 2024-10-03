Women's T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan dominate Sri Lanka with 31-run win in Sharjah

Pakistan kicked off their T20 World Cup campaign with a dominant 31-run win over Sri Lanka in Sharjah.

Chasing 117 to win in a low-scoring game, Pakistan's spinners reduced Sri Lanka to 35-3 with captain Chamari Athapaththu (6) removed cheaply by her counterpart Fatima Sana (2-10).

Nilakshi de Silva (22) added some resistance in the middle order but Pakistan made regular breakthroughs which saw Sri Lanka lose six wickets for just 36 runs as they posted just 85-9 at the Sharjah Cricket Association Stadium.

Athapaththu (3-18) earlier contributed with her three-for to help dismiss Pakistan for 116 with the last ball of the innings with spinner Sugandika Kumari (3-19) and seamer Udeshika Prabodhani (3-20) also taking three wickets apiece.

Sri Lanka's bowlers initiated a collapse which saw Pakistan fall from 72-5 to 84-8 in just 14 balls with Athapaththu removing Tuba Hassan (5) and trapping Aliya Riaz lbw for a golden duck in consecutive deliveries.

However, a late cameo from Pakistan's skipper Sana (30), who shared a 28-run partnership with Nashra Sandhu (6no) for the ninth wicket, helped boost their total to 116.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Pakistan were dealt an early injury during their chase with pace bowler Diana Baig forced to walk off with a suspected calf injury after only one ball.

Pace bowler Omaima Sohail (2-17) stepped up to take two wickets in successive overs which helped rock Sri Lanka's line-up.

Left-arm spinner Sadia Iqbal (3-17) struck three times in four overs, while Sandhu took 2-15 including the prized wicket of Sri Lanka's opener Vishmi Gunaratne (20), to help Pakistan get their World Cup campaign off to a start ahead of their marquee clash against India on Sunday, live on Sky Sports.

What's next at Women's T20 World Cup?

Bangladesh face England on Saturday with Heather Knight's side playing their first match of the tournament on Saturday October 5 at 3pm, live on Sky Sports.

Pakistan are next in action against India in a classic blockbuster on Sunday October 6 at 11am.

Watch every match of the 2024 Women's T20 World Cup live on Sky Sports, concluding with the final in Dubai on Sunday October 20.