T20 Cricket World Cup 2024: Women's fixtures, schedule, venues and start times with all matches live on Sky Sports

Women's T20 World Cup runs from October 3-20 in Bangladesh with England to face South Africa in first game; Australia are defending champions for for tournament you watch live on Sky Sports; teams split into two groups of five with top two in each pool making semi-finals
Sunday 5 May 2024 19:47, UK
The 2024 Women's T20 World Cup will be held in Bangladesh from October 3-20 with Australia aiming for a third straight title and seventh overall and England targeting a first trophy since the inaugural edition in 2009.
Every match will be live on Sky Sports, starting with the tournament opener between England and 2023 finalists South Africa in Dhaka and concluding with the final at the same venue.
The 10 competing teams have been separated into two groups of five with sides playing each other once in the pool phase before the top two advance to the semi-finals.
Scotland and Sri Lanka came through the qualifying tournament to join Australia, England, South Africa, India, Pakistan, New Zealand, West Indies and Bangladesh in the event.
England vs South Africa (Dhaka) - 10.30am
Bangladesh vs TBC (Dhaka) - 2.30pm
Australia vs TBC (Sylhet) - 10.30am
India vs New Zealand (Sylhet) - 2.30pm
South Africa vs West Indies (Dhaka) - 10.30am
Bangladesh vs England (Dhaka) - 2.30pm
New Zealand vs TBC (Sylhet) - 10.30am
India vs Pakistan (Sylhet) - 2.30pm
West Indies vs TBC (Dhaka) - 10.30am
Australia vs Pakistan (Sylhet) - 10.30am
Bangladesh vs West Indies (Dhaka) - 10.30am
India vs TBC (Sylhet) - 2.30pm
South Africa vs TBC (Dhaka) - 10.30am
Australia vs New Zealand (Sylhet) - 10.30am
Pakistan vs TBC (Sylhet) - 2.30pm
England vs West Indies (Dhaka) - 10.30am
Bangladesh vs South Africa (Dhaka) - 2.30pm
Pakistan vs New Zealand (Sylhet) - 10.30am
India vs Australia (Sylhet) - 2.30pm
England vs TBC (Dhaka) - 2.30pm
Semi Final 1 (Sylhet) - 2.30pm
Reserve day available
Semi Final 2 (Dhaka) - 2.30pm
Reserve day available
Final (Dhaka) -2.30pm
Reserve day available