T20 Cricket World Cup 2024: Women's fixtures, schedule, venues and start times with all matches live on Sky Sports

The 2024 Women's T20 World Cup will be held in Bangladesh from October 3-20 with Australia aiming for a third straight title and seventh overall and England targeting a first trophy since the inaugural edition in 2009.

Every match will be live on Sky Sports, starting with the tournament opener between England and 2023 finalists South Africa in Dhaka and concluding with the final at the same venue.

The 10 competing teams have been separated into two groups of five with sides playing each other once in the pool phase before the top two advance to the semi-finals.

Scotland and Sri Lanka came through the qualifying tournament to join Australia, England, South Africa, India, Pakistan, New Zealand, West Indies and Bangladesh in the event.

Women's T20 World Cup groups

Group A: Australia, India, New Zealand, Pakistan, Qualifier 1

Australia, India, New Zealand, Pakistan, Qualifier 1 Group B: South Africa, England, West Indies, Bangladesh, Qualifier 2

Women's T20 World Cup 2024 fixtures (all times UK and Ireland)

Thursday October 3

England vs South Africa (Dhaka) - 10.30am

Bangladesh vs TBC (Dhaka) - 2.30pm

Friday October 4

Australia vs TBC (Sylhet) - 10.30am

India vs New Zealand (Sylhet) - 2.30pm

Saturday October 5

South Africa vs West Indies (Dhaka) - 10.30am

Bangladesh vs England (Dhaka) - 2.30pm

Sunday October 6

New Zealand vs TBC (Sylhet) - 10.30am

India vs Pakistan (Sylhet) - 2.30pm

Monday October 7

West Indies vs TBC (Dhaka) - 10.30am

Tuesday October 8

Australia vs Pakistan (Sylhet) - 10.30am

Wednesday October 9

Bangladesh vs West Indies (Dhaka) - 10.30am

India vs TBC (Sylhet) - 2.30pm

Thursday October 10

South Africa vs TBC (Dhaka) - 10.30am

Friday October 11

Australia vs New Zealand (Sylhet) - 10.30am

Pakistan vs TBC (Sylhet) - 2.30pm

Saturday October 12

England vs West Indies (Dhaka) - 10.30am

Bangladesh vs South Africa (Dhaka) - 2.30pm

Sunday October 13

Pakistan vs New Zealand (Sylhet) - 10.30am

India vs Australia (Sylhet) - 2.30pm

Monday October 14

England vs TBC (Dhaka) - 2.30pm

Thursday October 17

Semi Final 1 (Sylhet) - 2.30pm

Reserve day available

Friday October 18

Semi Final 2 (Dhaka) - 2.30pm

Reserve day available

Sunday October 20

Final (Dhaka) -2.30pm

Reserve day available