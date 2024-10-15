Women's T20 World Cup: England dumped out by sensational West Indies in six-wicket loss

England were dumped out of the Women's T20 World Cup following a tough six-wicket loss to a sensational West Indies in Dubai.

West Indies were set 142 to win and progress to the semi-finals. Captain Hayley Matthews (50 off 38) in her 100th T20I and Qiana Joseph (52 off 38) played with electric intent, taking their side to 89-0 after 10 overs with 12 fours and three sixes between them, their contributions ending with their side on 104-2.

With 40 runs still required, Deandra Dottin (27 from 19), Shemaine Campbelle (5), and Aaliyah Alleyne (6 from 4) did what they needed to do and stayed calm under the pressure, Alleyne hitting the winning runs to leave West Indies jubilant and England reeling from the shock defeat.

England were left to rue a poor performance in the field, five opportunities for wickets going begging as they dropped catches throughout West Indies' innings.

After finishing first in Group B, West Indies will now face New Zealand in the semi-finals, while South Africa will take on Australia.

It is a win for West Indies that sends a message to New Zealand that they are not here to make up the numbers but win the whole thing, following their inspired win over the No 2 side in the world, England.

Matthews and Joseph shine to book semi-final spot

Knowing what they needed to achieve to progress to the semi-finals, West Indies got off to a sensational start in their run chase, Matthews and Joseph adding 36 runs from just three overs with two fours and a six apiece.

It was Nat Sciver-Brunt who had the task of captaining England after Heather Knight pulled up injured while batting - and what a task she had.

Things were just not clicking for England in the field as dropped catches hampered their performance, sub-fielder Sophia Dunkley dropping Joseph in the second over before Alice Capsey spurned a chance off Matthews on 18 in the fifth over, West Indies motoring to 67-0 at the end of the powerplay and England in shock at what was unfolding.

The missed catches continued to come, Maia Bouchier coming up with a couple in the ninth and 10 overs and it was not long before Joseph brought up her maiden T20I half-century in just 34 deliveries with six fours and two sixes, the quickest ever scored against England.

Finally, England had their breakthrough following another Bouchier drop, Danni Wyatt-Hodge taking a catch just a ball later to send the West Indies opener walking, putting them on 101-1 in the 13th over.

Score Summary: West Indies beat England by six wickets England: Nat Sciver-Brunt (57 off 50), Heather Knight (21 off 13) West Indies: Hayley Matthews (50 off 38), Qiana Joseph (52 off 38); Afy Fletcher (3-21), Hayley Matthews (2-35), Deandra Dottin (1-16, three catches, one run out)

That same over then saw the West Indies captain bring up her first T20I 50 against England, and her 14th in total, in the space of 37 balls, with seven fours and a six helping her to a brilliant score before falling an over later to put her side on 104-2 with 38 runs needed from 41 balls.

Needing a run a ball with five overs remaining, Dottin and Campbelle started to hit big, the former hitting two massive sixes and a four in one over to reduce the target to 14 runs from 24 balls.

With Campbelle dismissed via a run out by Capsey, and Dottin bowled by a peach from Sophie Ecclestone (1-23), Alleyne came out to the middle and started with a boundary to leave her side needing two runs from 15 balls, another boundary on the final ball of the 18th over cementing the massive victory and top spot in Group B, meaning they now face New Zealand in the semi-finals.

England were clearly emotional as the defeat was confirmed, unsure what had just happened as they were sent home early from a tournament they felt they had every chance of winning.

England's early batting collapse costs them

England will also rue a tough start to their innings after being put into bat by West Indies, Dottin starring in the field as Wyatt-Hodge (16) was the first to fall, quickly followed by a run out of Capsey (1), and Bouchier (14) completing the haul as England floundered on 34-3 after seven overs.

With their side in trouble, Sciver-Brunt and Knight (21 off 13) steadied the ship with their experience and rebuilt to 61-3 at the halfway mark but, after struggling with an injury to her calf, skipper Knight was forced to retire hurt in the 13th over, bringing an early end to a dangerous partnership.

Despite being without their captain, Sciver-Brunt continued to motor on, keeping herself in alongside Amy Jones (7) Charlie Dean (5), Danielle Gibson (7), Ecclestone (7), and Sarah Glenn (1), her 14th T20I half-century coming in the 18th over from 45 deliveries with four boundaries.

However, as the only big scorer for her side, Sciver-Brunt's 57 runs from 50 balls left England a little short of what they would have liked to score and set West Indies what was a reachable 141-7.

Knight: It is a tough one to take | Joseph: We played aggressive

England captain Heather Knight, who did not field after injuring her calf while batting:

"It was frustrating, tough to watch. Credit to West Indies, they came at us really hard and put us under the pump.

"We made a few mistakes. It wasn't our best performance, so it is a tough one to take.

"I don't think we were far off with the bat. There was a little bit of turn in the surface - but West Indies batted brilliantly.

"We probably bowled a little bit too short, there was a bit more bounce than we were used to [from Sharjah] but the partnership from Joseph and Matthews was top quality."

Player of the match Quina Joseph:

"[Captain Hayley Matthews] told me to back myself and just go through the line of the ball.

"I was real aggressive at the start and took that all the way through the innings. My team-mates supported me all the way.

"It means a lot to us to be in the semi-finals."

