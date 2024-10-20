Women's T20 World Cup 2024: Cricket fixtures, results, schedule, teams, UK times and how to watch on Sky Sports

Relive all the results, reports and storylines from the 2024 Women's T20 World Cup in the UAE, where New Zealand made history by winning the event for the first time.

The White Ferns came into the tournament on a 10-game losing streak and rank outsiders, but their victorious run continued in the Dubai final as South Africa were unable to get near their total of 158-5.

New Zealand, in their first final since 2010 when Australia beat them by three runs in Barbados, saw Laura Wolvaardt and Tazmin Brits put on 51 for the opening wicket, before their discipline with the ball was rewarded as they reduced South Africa to 126-9 in reply.

It was the first time that a final didn't contain Australia or England, with the latter eliminated in the group stage due to having a lower run rate than South Africa and the West Indies, while New Zealand become just the fourth team to win the Women's T20 World Cup since it was launched in 2009.

Women's T20 World Cup 2024 results

Final

Sun Oct 20: New Zealand beat South Africa by 32 runs

Semi-finals

Thurs Oct 17: South Africa beat Australia by eight wickets

Fri Oct 18: New Zealand beat West Indies by eight runs

Group phase

Thurs Oct 3: Bangladesh beat Scotland by 16 runs

Thurs Oct 3: Pakistan beat Sri Lanka by 31 runs

Fri Oct 4: South Africa beat West Indies by 10 wickets

Fri Oct 4: New Zealand beat India by 58 runs

Sat Oct 5: Australia beat Sri Lanka by six wickets

Sat Oct 5: England beat Bangladesh by 21 runs

Sun Oct 6: India beat Pakistan by six wickets

Sun Oct 6: West Indies beat Scotland by six wickets

Mon Oct 7: England beat South Africa by seven wickets

Tues Oct 8: Australia beat New Zealand by 60 runs

Wed Oct 9: South Africa beat Scotland by 80 runs

Wed Oct 9: India beat Sri Lanka by 82 runs

Thurs Oct 10: West Indies beat Bangladesh by eight wickets

Fri Oct 11: Australia beat Pakistan by nine wickets

Sat Oct 12: New Zealand beat Sri Lanka by eight wickets

Sat Oct 12: South Africa beat Bangladesh by seven wickets

Sun Oct 13: England beat Scotland by 10 wickets

Sun Oct 13: Australia beat India by nine runs

Mon Oct 14: New Zealand beat Pakistan by 54 runs

Tues Oct 15: West Indies beat England by six wickets

Where was the Women's T20 World Cup and what did sides earn?

The competition was due to be held in Bangladesh but was moved to the UAE due to civil unrest.

The tournament offered a record amount of prize money totalling £6m, with champions New Zealand earning £1.77m - more than double the previous award for 2023 champions Australia (£756,335).

The losing finalists will walk away with £884,911, while each of the 10 participating teams are assured of £85,088.

Which teams were involved in 2024?

Six-time champions and pre-tournament favourites Australia joined India, New Zealand, Pakistan and Sri Lanka in Group A. England - champions at the inaugural edition on home soil in 2009 but trophy-less since - were in Group B alongside fellow home nation, and first-time qualifiers Scotland, Bangladesh, South Africa and West Indies.

Group A: Australia, India, New Zealand, Pakistan, Sri Lanka

Group B: Bangladesh, England, Scotland, South Africa, West Indies

How does the format work?

Sides played the other teams in their group once with the top two progressing to the semi-finals. The winners of Group A faced the runners-up in Group B and vice versa before the winners of those games advanced to the final.

Who are the previous winners?

2009 - England, beat New Zealand by six wickets

2010 - Australia, beat New Zealand by three runs

2012 - Australia, beat England by four runs

2014 - Australia, beat England by six wickets

2016 - West Indies, beat Australia by eight wickets

2018 - Australia, beat England by eight wickets

2020 - Australia, beat India by 85 runs

2023 - Australia, beat South Africa by 19 runs

How did England get on in 2023?

England exited at the semi-final stage for the second-straight tournament, and third time in the last four editions - this time beaten by hosts South Africa, who reached the final for the first time, only to succumb to the almighty Australia.

Champions of the inaugural 2009 T20 World Cup, England have only once failed to make the final four since, when defending their title in 2010, while they have also been tournament runners-up on three occasions - all to Australia.

The team's 2023 semi-final exit will have been a particularly bitter pill to swallow as the team topped the group stage with four wins from four - which included a Women's T20 World Cup record 114-run win over Pakistan, with England's score of 213 also a new record high for the tournament.

In their semi-final loss to South Africa, England were seemingly well set when 131-3 needing 34 from the final four overs. But, two balls later, star batter Nat Sciver-Brunt departed, while three more wickets fell in Ayabonga Khaka's following over as Heather Knight's side ultimately collapsed to defeat.

