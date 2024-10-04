Women's T20 World Cup 2024: New Zealand bowl India out for 102 in shock opening win

New Zealand dismissed India for 102 in a thumping 58-run win in their Women's T20 World Cup opener on Friday.

The White Fearns, who had won only one of their prior 13 T20 internationals this year, stunned their opponents as they first racked up a challenging total of 160-4 and then rolled out India in 19 overs.

Captain Sophie Devine starred with the bat for New Zealand, her unbeaten 57 off 36 balls with seven boundaries propelling her side to a match-winning score - 51 smashed off the final five overs.

Devine's strong finish followed a solid foundation of 67 off 46 balls by openers Georgia Plimmer (34 of 23) and veteran Suzie Bates (27 off 24).

A run-out dispute stopped play briefly when India thought they'd picked up Amelia Kerr well short of her crease to end the 14th over before the umpires - including Jacqueline Williams at square-leg, who was tying her shoelaces - ruling it a dead ball.

Kerr had walked to almost the rope boundary before the ruling by the fourth umpire, though her reprieve mattered little in the end, as she was dismissed by Renuka Singh two balls later.

As India set about chasing down 161, Rosemary Mair trapped captain Harmanpreet Kaur (15) inside the powerplay in a dazzling spell of 4-19.

Mair claimed the last two wickets of the match, off successive balls, while fast bowler Lea Tahuhu too chipped in with 3-15 to help bundle India out with an over to spare - Kaur's 15 having been the top score of a desperately disappointing innings.

What's next for each side at Women's T20 World Cup?

After such a disappointing defeat in their tournament opener, India next face rivals Pakistan - live on Sky Sports Cricket from 10.30am on Sunday (first ball, 11am) - in what's practically a must-win match for them after Pakistan beat Sri Lanka in their Group A opener.

As for New Zealand, they're now not back in action till Tuesday, in another rivalry clash, against their Antipodean foes Australia - live on Sky Sports Cricket from 2.30pm (first ball, 3pm).

