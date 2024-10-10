Women's T20 World Cup: West Indies cruise to eight-wicket win vs Bangladesh to stay in semi-finals race

Off-spinner Karishma Ramharack took 4-17 as West Indies beat Bangladesh by eight wickets in the Women's T20 World Cup.

Ramharack's spell restricted Bangladesh to 103-8. Skipper Hayley Matthews led the chase with 34 off 22 balls, hitting six boundaries, to help her side score 104-2 in 12.5 overs and boost their hopes of reaching the semi-finals.

West Indies moved top of Group B with their second win in three games. They could still need another win in their final group game against England to qualify for the semis.

England have a game in hand against Scotland on Sunday, live on Sky Sports Cricket, before facing the West Indies on Tuesday.

Second-placed South Africa also need a win in their last group game against Bangladesh on Saturday to advance - tournament hosts Bangladesh have lost all three of their games.

Ramharack was in action early, and Bangladesh opener Shathi Rani was stumped for nine and Dilara Akter was bowled on 19.

Shobana Mostary (16) revived the innings in a 40-run partnership with skipper Nigar Sultana, who top-scored with 39 off 44 balls. Ramharack again provided the breakthrough, with Mostary stumped in the 13th over.

Sultana hit four fours but couldn't generate any more momentum with the lower middle order, and Bangladesh had to settle for a below-par total despite a slow Sharjah track.

In reply, Matthews brought her power game in 52 off 45 balls for the first wicket with Stafanie Taylor. Matthews provided the punchy start before she was bowled in the eighth over.

Taylor scored 27 off 29 balls, including three fours, before retiring hurt. It didn't hurt the West Indies, however, as Shemaine Campbelle scored 21 off 16 balls and Deandra Dottin smacked an unbeaten 19 off seven balls, including two sixes.

What's next for each side at Women's T20 World Cup?

West Indies are next in action on Tuesday against England at 3pm, with every match from the tournament live on Sky Sports Cricket.

Bangladesh next face South Africa on Saturday at 3pm.

Watch every match of the 2024 Women's T20 World Cup live on Sky Sports, concluding with the final in Dubai on Sunday October 20.