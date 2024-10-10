Women's T20 World Cup 2024: Group permutations and how England can qualify for the semi-finals

The Women's T20 World Cup has already delivered plenty of surprises, talking points and thrilling action - and it's all to play for in the final group games, all live on Sky Sports.

Scotland and Sri Lanka are so far the only teams to have been knocked out of the competition, and there are four games left in both five-team groups - with the top two spots offering qualification to the semi-finals.

Here's what each side is looking for heading into those crunch clashes, and when you can catch them all on Sky Sports.

Group B: Remaining fixtures live on Sky Sports Cricket

Thurs Oct 10: Bangladesh vs West Indies (Sharjah) - 3pm*

Sat Oct 12: Bangladesh vs South Africa (Dubai) - 3pm

Sun Oct 13: England vs Scotland (Sharjah) - 11am*

Tues Oct 15: England vs West Indies (Dubai) - 3pm*

ICC WOMEN'S T20 WORLD CUP 2024 GROUP B Team Played Won Lost No result Points South Africa 3 2 1 0 4 England 2 2 0 0 4 West Indies 2 1 1 0 2 Bangladesh 2 1 1 0 2 Scotland 3 0 3 0 0

Group B - How England can qualify

England have put themselves in pole position to qualify for the semi-finals after winning both of their opening matches, with South Africa only ahead on Net Run Rate and - like all other teams in Group B - having lost a game.

England therefore can be assured that victory in their final two matches against Scotland (October 13) and West Indies (October 15) will see them through as group winner, while even one win and one defeat should be enough.

But they won't know if victory against Scotland will see them progress until the two other group games are played before that match.

If Bangladesh are beaten by both West Indies (October 10) and South Africa (October 12), then three teams can technically still progress - regardless of the result of England vs Scotland.

England, who would either be on six points or locked on four points with the West Indies in this scenario, would then have to win their final match against the Windies to be absolutely sure of a top-two place.

However, if Bangladesh win either or both of their final games, then victory against Scotland will be enough for England to qualify.

A loss against Scotland in any scenario, would more than likely require England to beat West Indies.

What about the rest?

South Africa are almost guaranteed to qualify if they win their final group game against Bangladesh.

The only scenario where this wouldn't be enough is if West Indies also beat Bangladesh and then England - who would have already toppled Scotland. But even this, which would see three teams finish on six points, would require a huge swing in Net Run Rate for both England and West Indies, with South Africa well out in front in that regard.

West Indies and Bangladesh more than likely have to win both of their final two games to progress, presuming England see off Scotland.

Scotland are already out of the competition with three defeats from three.

Group A: Remaining fixtures live on Sky Sports Cricket

Fri Oct 11: Australia vs Pakistan (Dubai) - 3pm*

Sat Oct 12: New Zealand vs Sri Lanka (Sharjah) - 11am*

Sun Oct 13: India vs Australia (Sharjah) - 3pm

Mon Oct 14: Pakistan vs New Zealand (Dubai) - 3pm*

ICC WOMEN'S T20 WORLD CUP 2024 GROUP A Team Played Won Lost No result Points Australia 2 2 0 0 4 India 3 2 1 0 4 Pakistan 2 1 1 0 2 New Zealand 2 1 1 0 2 Sri Lanka 3 0 3 0 0

Group A - Australia in control, India under pressure

India's shock defeat to New Zealand has left a competitive-looking Group A heading into the final four group games.

Australia lead the way with two wins from two and victory against Pakistan (October 11) should be enough for them, particularly when looking at their +2 NRR advantage over the competition.

If their final match against India (October 13) is practically a dead rubber then that may suit their opponents, who likely have to win that game to qualify.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player India's substitute fielder Radha Yadav takes a brilliant catch off the first ball of Sri Lanka's innings

If India are defeated, then they would need neither Pakistan or New Zealand to win both of their remaining games, AND then hope their currently low NRR is enough.

Sri Lanka have already been eliminated.

