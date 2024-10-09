Women's T20 World Cup: Scotland crash out after 80-run defeat by South Africa

Scotland crashed out of the Women’s T20 World Cup as South Africa cruised to a crushing 80-run win in Dubai.

Laura Wolvaardt, Tazmin Brits and Marizanne Kapp all fell just short of half-centuries as South Africa made 166-5 after electing to bat.

Scotland's reply never recovered from slipping to 34-3 in the powerplay.

Following defeats by Bangladesh and West Indies, the result means Scotland exit the tournament while South Africa boosted their qualification hopes by going top of Group B and improving their net run-rate.

South Africa openers Wolvaardt (40) and Britz put on 64 before the former played Katherine Fraser into the hands of Olivia Bell in the eighth over.

Anneke Bosch fell for 11 but Scotland had to wait till the 15th over before opener Brits was removed on 43 by Bell.

Kapp's 43 off just 24 balls threatened to propel South Africa out of sight but skipper Katheryn Bryce dismissed the dangerous all-rounder.

Sune Luus hit a couple of late boundaries to ensure a daunting target and Scotland's chase was soon in tatters as Sarah Bryce, Saskia Horley and Kathryn Bryce all fell for single-figure scores inside the powerplay.

Ailsa Lister was bowled by Nonkululeko Mlaba for 12, sparking a middle-order collapse that left them 67-8.

Fraser provided some resistance by top-scoring with 14 from 21 deliveries but Scotland fell well short.

Scotland face England in their final group game on Sunday.

