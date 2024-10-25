England staring at Pakistan series defeat after hosts build big first-innings lead and have tourists three down by stumps

England are staring at a series defeat in Pakistan as the hosts took the game away from them on the second evening in the series decider in Rawalpindi.

Saud Shakeel (134) hit a fine fourth Test century, while a run-a-ball 48 from Sajid Khan propelled the hosts into a handy 77-run first-innings lead before he and Noman Ali again combined superbly to reduce England to 24-3 at stumps.

The Pakistan spinners - who didn't play in England's innings win in the first Test - have shared 32 of the 33 England wickets to fall since, with Sajid (1-14) accounting for Ben Duckett (12) and Noman (2-9) adding Zak Crawley (2) and the horribly-out-of-form Ollie Pope (1) late on day two.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player England were in trouble early in their second innings against Pakistan as they slumped to 20-3, losing Ben Duckett, Zak Crawley and Ollie Pope cheaply

Score summary - Pakistan vs England, third Test England 267 all out in 68.2 overs: Jamie Smith (89), Ben Duckett (52); Sajid Khan (6-128), Noman Ali (3-88) Pakistan 344 in 96.4 overs: Saud Shakeel (134), Sajid Khan (48no); Rehan Ahmed (4-66), Shoaib Bashir (3-129) England 24-3 in 9 overs: Noman Ali (2-9), Sajid Khan (1-14)

With Pakistan resuming the second morning on 73-3, a three-wicket burst from leg-spinner Rehan Ahmed (4-66) prior to lunch had England hopeful of earning a sizable first-innings lead of their own, Pakistan reduced to 177-7 in reply to England's 267.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Rehan Ahmed claims big wickets for England in the third Test match against Pakistan

Saud was dropped by Jamie Smith early in the day's play, when on 26 - an admittedly tough chance that carried through quickly and at ankle height to the wicketkeeper. It proved a costly error though as Saud wouldn't offer England another opportunity on his way through to three figures.

Despite the error, it was otherwise England's morning, Shoaib Bashir (3-129) seeing off Pakistan skipper Shan Masood (26), well caught by Pope at second slip, while the introduction of Rehan did for Mohammad Rizwan (25) and Salman Agha (1) in back-to-back overs - both pinned lbw - and Aamer Jamal (14) was cleaned up by the leg-spinner soon after.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Shoaib Bashir conceded two sixes and a four in just one over during the third Test between Pakistan and England

The momentum changed hands in the afternoon as Noman (45) played his part in an 88-run partnership with Saud for the eighth wicket that took Pakistan up towards parity, while they fully wrestled the match away in the evening courtesy of, firstly, Sajid's blistering effort with the bat, and then his and Noman's continued success with the ball that appears to be steering the hosts to a memorable comeback series win.

Sajid first accounted for Duckett, before Noman added his opening partner in the very next over, the fourth time he's dismissed Crawley in the series - both trapped lbw.

Pope was then seen off for a 15-ball 1, caught at first slip, before the fading light spared England from losing further wickets as play ended a few overs early.

Rehan: I've missed playing for England

England's Rehan Ahmed speaking to Sky Sports Cricket:

"I've missed playing for England, I haven't played much, not at all since India.

"I enjoyed every single minute, that is what helped me a lot and made it very easy for me.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Rehan Ahmed speaks to the Sky Sports' cricket team about a day of ups and downs for the England team on the second day of their third Test match against Pakistan.

"The momentum is with them, but we can still win the game. We've got a lot of batting to come. It's not nice being three down, that does change things a little bit, but not too much for us.

"We have to be as positive as we can when we come back tomorrow."

Athers: England under the pump but not out of it

Sky Sports' Michael Atherton:

"England are right under the pump. It was a very difficult last few overs for them.

"I thought the wicket of Duckett was the real blow, a good player of spin. I wasn't confident Crawley was going to survive, and Pope is having a bit of a horror trot on this tour.

"They [England] are not out of the game. Pakistan hold all the cards, they're in a very strong position and England are in a deep hole.

"In any situation, you've got to think, 'well, how can we get ourselves into a position to win this game?' The way they can do that is their two main men [Joe Root and Harry Brook], who put on 400-odd together in the first Test of this series, get their heads down, get through the new ball, get this ball old and soft. Then, as Saud Shakeel showed, there are runs to be had on this surface."

Watch day three of the third Test between Pakistan and England in Rawalpindi, live on Sky Sports Cricket and Main Event from 5.30am on Saturday, ahead of play starting from 5.43am. Stream with NOW