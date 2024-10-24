 Skip to content

Match summary

England in Pakistan

3rd Test / Day 1 of 5 / Rawalpindi

Pakistan Yet to bat. England are batting, 31 for 0, from 7.5 overs.

England are 31 for 0.

England 1st innings

Total

31 for 0, from 7.5 overs.

Batting

  1. Crawley not out; 18 runs, 21 balls, 2 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 85.71
  2. Duckett not out; 11 runs, 27 balls, 1 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 40.74

Extras

2 from 1 byes, 1 noballs.

Yet to bat

  • Pope
  • Root
  • Brook
  • Stokes
  • Smith
  • Atkinson
  • Ahmed
  • Leach
  • Bashir

Fall of Wickets

Bowling

  1. Sajid Khan: 4overs, 1 maidens, 15 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 3.75.
  2. Noman Ali: 3.5overs, 0 maidens, 15 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 3.91.

Match details

  • Toss: England won the toss and elected to bat
  • Venue: Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi
  • Umpire: Chris Gaffaney
  • Umpire: Sharfuddoula Saikat
  • TV umpire: Kumar Dharmasena
  • Match referee: Richie Richardson
  • Reserve umpire: Faisal Afridi