England 1st innings
Total
31 for 0, from 7.5 overs.
Batting
- Crawley not out; 18 runs, 21 balls, 2 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 85.71
- Duckett not out; 11 runs, 27 balls, 1 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 40.74
Extras
2 from 1 byes, 1 noballs.
Yet to bat
- Pope
- Root
- Brook
- Stokes
- Smith
- Atkinson
- Ahmed
- Leach
- Bashir
Fall of Wickets
Bowling
- Sajid Khan: 4overs, 1 maidens, 15 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 3.75.
- Noman Ali: 3.5overs, 0 maidens, 15 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 3.91.
Match details
- Toss: England won the toss and elected to bat
- Venue: Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi
- Umpire: Chris Gaffaney
- Umpire: Sharfuddoula Saikat
- TV umpire: Kumar Dharmasena
- Match referee: Richie Richardson
- Reserve umpire: Faisal Afridi