Ben Foakes and Ollie Robinson not on England central contracts list as Ben Stokes and Jos Buttler awarded two-year deals

Ben Foakes and Ollie Robinson were notable omissions as the England and Wales Cricket Board unveiled the updated central contract list for England men's cricket on Wednesday.

Foakes is left out having handed over the gloves to Jamie Smith this summer, with the 24-year-old impressing behind the stumps while firing a first Test century against Sri Lanka in August and producing knocks of 70 at Lord's and 95 at Edgbaston against the West Indies.

Robinson has not been selected since a disappointing tour of India earlier this year and did not feature in the England squad to face Pakistan. He has taken 76 wickets at an average of 22.92 in 20 Tests since emerging in summer 2021.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of day three of the third Test between Pakistan and England.

England skippers Ben Stokes and Jos Buttler have meanwhile penned extensions on two-year deals.

"The strength and depth of talent across England men's red and white-ball cricket is clear in the quality of players who are centrally contracted," said managing director of England men's cricket Rob Key.

"These contracts reward the players we believe will play an important role for our England men's teams. Both our captains, Ben Stokes and Jos Buttler, have signed two-year central contracts that showcase the commitment of all the players to prioritise playing for their country.

"I want to congratulate all the players who have signed new central contracts ahead of what is set to be an exciting period for England men's cricket."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player We look back at England No 3 Ollie Pope's struggles in Pakistan, as he averaged just 11 in the series with a top-score of 29.

Smith features among the players to have signed central contracts for the first time alongside Surrey's Will Jacks, Somerset's Shoaib Bashir, Lancashire's Phil Salt and Nottinghamshire's Olly Stone.

Warwickshire's Jacob Bethell and Leicestershire's Josh Hull have also joined Hampshire's John Turner by agreeing England development contracts for the first time.

Bethell was recently named in England's squad for their three-Test tour of New Zealand as Smith misses the trip due to the birth of his first child. The all-rounder averages 25.44 across 20 first-class matches, logging a best of 93 against Nottinghamshire early last season.

Hull was meanwhile ruled out of England's tour of Pakistan due to a quad injury having made his Test debut against Sri Lanka at the beginning of October after playing just 10 first-class matches. He had managed three wickets in the third Test at The Oval.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Nasser Hussain discusses England's recent loss to Pakistan and insists they must learn from the mistakes made.

England men centrally-contracted players 2024/2025

Two-year central contracts:

Gus Atkinson (Surrey)

Harry Brook (Yorkshire)

Jos Buttler (Lancashire)

Joe Root (Yorkshire)

Jamie Smith (Surrey)*

Ben Stokes (Durham)

Mark Wood (Durham)

One-year central contracts:

Rehan Ahmed (Leicestershire)

Jofra Archer (Sussex)

Jonny Bairstow (Yorkshire)

Shoaib Bashir (Somerset)*

Brydon Carse (Durham)

Zak Crawley (Kent)

Sam Curran (Surrey)

Ben Duckett (Nottinghamshire)

Will Jacks (Surrey)*

Jack Leach (Somerset)

Liam Livingstone (Lancashire)

Ollie Pope (Surrey)

Matthew Potts (Durham)

Adil Rashid (Yorkshire)

Phil Salt (Lancashire)*

Olly Stone (Nottinghamshire)*

Josh Tongue (Nottinghamshire)

Reece Topley (Surrey)

Chris Woakes (Warwickshire)

England development contracts:

Jacob Bethell (Warwickshire)*

Josh Hull (Leicestershire)*

John Turner (Hampshire)

*Denotes newly-contracted player for 2024/2025

West Indies vs England schedule (all times UK and Ireland)

First ODI: Antigua - Thursday October 31 (6pm)

Antigua - Thursday October 31 (6pm) Second ODI: Antigua - Saturday November 2 (1.30pm)

Antigua - Saturday November 2 (1.30pm) Third ODI: Barbados - Wednesday November 6 (6pm)

Barbados - Wednesday November 6 (6pm) First T20: Barbados - Saturday November 9 (8pm)

Barbados - Saturday November 9 (8pm) Second T20: Barbados - Sunday November 10 (8pm)

Barbados - Sunday November 10 (8pm) Third T20: St Lucia - Thursday November 14 (8pm)

St Lucia - Thursday November 14 (8pm) Fourth T20: St Lucia - Saturday November 16 (8pm)

St Lucia - Saturday November 16 (8pm) Fifth T20: St Lucia - Sunday November 17 (8pm)

Follow England's white-ball tour of West Indies across Sky Sports' digital platforms with live blogs and reports.