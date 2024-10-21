Jos Buttler: England captain to miss ODI series against West Indies as injury recovery continues

England white-ball captain Jos Buttler will miss the upcoming one-day international series against West Indies after a setback in his recovery from injury.

Lancashire all-rounder Liam Livingstone will instead captain England for the first time in the three-match ODI series, which starts on October 31 in Antigua.

England said Buttler, who has not played since the T20 World Cup in June, had suffered "a slight setback in his rehabilitation" from his calf injury.

The 34-year-old also missed England's T20 and ODI series against Australia in September.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Brendon McCullum says he is very confident in Buttler's position as white-ball skipper and wants him to enjoy playing for England again

Buttler, however, remains in the England squad and will join up with the tour party in Barbados in the hope of returning in the following five-match T20 series, which begins on November 9.

Uncapped Essex wicketkeeper-batter Michael Pepper has been called up to the squad for the ODI series as a replacement for Buttler.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sky Sports' Nasser Hussain and Ricky Ponting discuss which England players could be at risk of losing their place when Buttler returns

England squad for white-ball tour of West Indies

Jos Buttler (Lancashire - Captain) - T20 series

Jofra Archer (Sussex)

Jacob Bethell (Warwickshire)

Jafer Chohan (Yorkshire)

Sam Curran (Surrey)

Will Jacks (Surrey)

Liam Livingstone (Lancashire)

Saqib Mahmood (Lancashire)

Dan Mousley (Warwickshire)

Jamie Overton (Surrey)

Adil Rashid (Yorkshire)

Phil Salt (Lancashire)

Reece Topley (Surrey)

John Turner (Hampshire)

Michael Pepper (Essex) - ODI series

*Two further players to be added from Test squad currently in Pakistan

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of England against Australia in the fifth and final ODI in Bristol

West Indies vs England schedule (all UK times)

ODI series

First ODI: Antigua - Thursday October 31, 6pm

Second ODI: Antigua - Saturday November 2, 1.30pm

Third ODI: Barbados - Wednesday November 6, 6pm

T20 series

First T20: Barbados - Saturday November 9, 8pm

Second T20: Barbados - Sunday November 10, 8pm

Third T20: St Lucia - Thursday November 14, 8pm

Fourth T20: St Lucia - Saturday November 16, 8pm

Fifth T20: St Lucia - Sunday November 17, 8pm

Watch the third and final Test between Pakistan and England live on Sky Sports Cricket and Main Event from 5.30am ahead of the first ball at 6am on Thursday, October 24 as the sides head to Rawalpindi.