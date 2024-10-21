Jos Buttler: England captain to miss ODI series against West Indies as injury recovery continues

Liam Livingstone to captain England for the first time in the three one-day internationals in Antigua and Barbados; Buttler, who has been sidelined since June by a calf injury, remains in tour squad and in contention for return in five-day T20 series that follows from November 9
Monday 21 October 2024 15:13, UK
England white-ball captain Jos Buttler will miss the upcoming one-day international series against West Indies after a setback in his recovery from injury.
Lancashire all-rounder Liam Livingstone will instead captain England for the first time in the three-match ODI series, which starts on October 31 in Antigua.
England said Buttler, who has not played since the T20 World Cup in June, had suffered "a slight setback in his rehabilitation" from his calf injury.
The 34-year-old also missed England's T20 and ODI series against Australia in September.
Buttler, however, remains in the England squad and will join up with the tour party in Barbados in the hope of returning in the following five-match T20 series, which begins on November 9.
Uncapped Essex wicketkeeper-batter Michael Pepper has been called up to the squad for the ODI series as a replacement for Buttler.
Jos Buttler (Lancashire - Captain) - T20 series
Jofra Archer (Sussex)
Jacob Bethell (Warwickshire)
Jafer Chohan (Yorkshire)
Sam Curran (Surrey)
Will Jacks (Surrey)
Liam Livingstone (Lancashire)
Saqib Mahmood (Lancashire)
Dan Mousley (Warwickshire)
Jamie Overton (Surrey)
Adil Rashid (Yorkshire)
Phil Salt (Lancashire)
Reece Topley (Surrey)
John Turner (Hampshire)
Michael Pepper (Essex) - ODI series
*Two further players to be added from Test squad currently in Pakistan
ODI series
First ODI: Antigua - Thursday October 31, 6pm
Second ODI: Antigua - Saturday November 2, 1.30pm
Third ODI: Barbados - Wednesday November 6, 6pm
T20 series
First T20: Barbados - Saturday November 9, 8pm
Second T20: Barbados - Sunday November 10, 8pm
Third T20: St Lucia - Thursday November 14, 8pm
Fourth T20: St Lucia - Saturday November 16, 8pm
Fifth T20: St Lucia - Sunday November 17, 8pm
