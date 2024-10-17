England vs Pakistan: Resurgent hosts complete 152-run victory in second Test to level series and force Rawalpindi decider

England suffered an extraordinary second-innings collapse against a resurgent Pakistan side as the hosts won the second Test by 152 runs to level the three-match series at 1-1.

England resumed day four on 36-2 but collapsed to 88-6 after Pakistan's spinners Sajid Khan (2-93) and Noman Ali (8-46) ripped through the middle order before slumping to 144 all out, the 297 target set by the hosts never threatened.

England lost four wickets in the first 40 minutes of the morning session with Ollie Pope (22) caught and bowled off Sajid's second ball of the day.

England then burned two reviews trying to save Joe Root (18) and Harry Brook (16) after left-arm spinner Noman trapped both of them leg-before, with the on-field umpire giving it out both times.

Stokes (37) and Carse (27) brought some brief counter-attacking, taking England past 100, but a pitch in its ninth day of use favoured Pakistan's spin-heavy attack as Noman and Sajid accounted for all 20 England wickets across the Test.

Noman wrapped up England's tail dismissing Jack Leach (1) and Shoaib Bashir (0) in consecutive deliveries to spin Pakistan to victory.

The series is now level leaving it all to play for in the third and final Test in Rawalpindi, live on Sky Sports Cricket.

More to follow...

First Test: Multan - October 7-11 - England won by an innings and 47 runs

Second Test: Multan - October 15-19

Third Test: Rawalpindi - October 24-28

Watch the third and final Test between Pakistan and England live on Sky Sports Cricket and Main Event from 5.30am ahead of the first ball at 6am on Thursday October 24 as the sides head to Rawalpindi.