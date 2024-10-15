 Skip to content

Match summary

England in Pakistan

2nd Test / Day 1 of 5 / Multan

Pakistan are batting, 173 for 3, from 57 overs. England

Tea is being taken.

Pakistan are 173 for 3.

Pakistan 1st innings

Total

173 for 3, from 57 overs.

Batting

  1. Abdullah Shafique b Leach; 7 runs, 28 balls, 1 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 25.00
  2. Saim Ayub c Stokes b Potts; 77 runs, 160 balls, 7 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 48.12
  3. Shan Masood (c) c Crawley b Leach; 3 runs, 7 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 42.86
  4. Kamran Ghulam not out; 75 runs, 145 balls, 5 fours, 1 sixes, and a strike rate of 51.72
  5. Saud Shakeel not out; 4 runs, 2 balls, 1 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 200.00

Extras

7 from 4 byes, 3 legbyes.

Yet to bat

  • Muhammad Rizwan
  • Salman Ali Agha
  • Aamer Jamal
  • Noman Ali
  • Sajid Khan
  • Zahid Mehmood

Fall of Wickets

  • Abdullah Shafique at 15 for 1, from 7.3 overs
  • Shan Masood at 19 for 2, from 9.4 overs
  • Saim Ayub at 168 for 3, from 55.6 overs

Bowling

  1. Potts: 9overs, 2 maidens, 22 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 2.44.
  2. Carse: 4overs, 2 maidens, 5 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 1.25.
  3. Leach: 20overs, 1 maidens, 62 runs, 2 wickets, and an economy of 3.10.
  4. Bashir: 17overs, 1 maidens, 48 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 2.82.
  5. Root: 2overs, 0 maidens, 9 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 4.50.
  6. Stokes: 5overs, 0 maidens, 20 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 4.00.

Match details

  • Toss: Pakistan won the toss and elected to bat
  • Venue: Multan Cricket Stadium, Multan
  • Umpire: Chris Gaffaney
  • Umpire: Kumar Dharmasena
  • TV umpire: Sharfuddoula Saikat
  • Match referee: Richie Richardson
  • Reserve umpire: Rashid Riaz