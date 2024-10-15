Pakistan 1st innings
Total
173 for 3, from 57 overs.
Batting
- Abdullah Shafique b Leach; 7 runs, 28 balls, 1 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 25.00
- Saim Ayub c Stokes b Potts; 77 runs, 160 balls, 7 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 48.12
- Shan Masood (c) c Crawley b Leach; 3 runs, 7 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 42.86
- Kamran Ghulam not out; 75 runs, 145 balls, 5 fours, 1 sixes, and a strike rate of 51.72
- Saud Shakeel not out; 4 runs, 2 balls, 1 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 200.00
Extras
7 from 4 byes, 3 legbyes.
Yet to bat
- Muhammad Rizwan
- Salman Ali Agha
- Aamer Jamal
- Noman Ali
- Sajid Khan
- Zahid Mehmood
Fall of Wickets
- Abdullah Shafique at 15 for 1, from 7.3 overs
- Shan Masood at 19 for 2, from 9.4 overs
- Saim Ayub at 168 for 3, from 55.6 overs
Bowling
- Potts: 9overs, 2 maidens, 22 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 2.44.
- Carse: 4overs, 2 maidens, 5 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 1.25.
- Leach: 20overs, 1 maidens, 62 runs, 2 wickets, and an economy of 3.10.
- Bashir: 17overs, 1 maidens, 48 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 2.82.
- Root: 2overs, 0 maidens, 9 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 4.50.
- Stokes: 5overs, 0 maidens, 20 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 4.00.
Match details
- Toss: Pakistan won the toss and elected to bat
- Venue: Multan Cricket Stadium, Multan
- Umpire: Chris Gaffaney
- Umpire: Kumar Dharmasena
- TV umpire: Sharfuddoula Saikat
- Match referee: Richie Richardson
- Reserve umpire: Rashid Riaz