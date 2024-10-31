Indian Premier League: England captain Jos Buttler not retained by Rajasthan Royals for 2025 season

Rajasthan Royals have decided not to retain England white-ball captain Jos Buttler for the 2025 Indian Premier League season.

Buttler has been at the Royals since 2018 and was the IPL's most valuable player two years ago, although they have elected against keeping him before the Mega Auction later this year.

Each of the 10 franchises were allowed to keep a maximum of six players in total from last season, including five capped at international level, with no England player among those retained in any squad.

Image: Jos Buttler has not been retained by the Rajasthan Royals ahead of the 2025 IPL season.

Punjab Kings have not retained Jonny Bairstow, Liam Livingstone, Chris Woakes and Sam Curran - purchased for a then-IPL record £1.85m in 2023, although all could still make themselves available to be picked by a franchise in the auction.

Defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders released their title-winning captain Shreyas Iyer, Australia's Mitchell Starc - who became the IPL's most expensive player in the 2024 season - and England's Phil Salt.

South Africa wicketkeeper Heinrich Klaasen has been retained for 23 crore Indian rupees (£2.1m) by Sunrisers Hyderabad, who have also kept Australian duo Pat Cummins and Travis Head.

Jasprit Bumrah and Rohit Sharma (Mumbai Indians), Virat Kohli (Royal Challengers Bengaluru) and Ravindra Jadeja (Chennai Super Kings) are among the Indian players to be retained, while KL Rahul (Lucknow Super Giants) and Ravichandran Ashwin (Rajasthan Royals) have been released.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

The date for the Mega Auction has yet to be confirmed, while players who pull out of the Indian Premier League at short notice are set to be banned from taking part in the following two seasons as part of a new rule introduced for 2025.

Sky Sports will continue to be the home of the Indian Premier League (IPL) and Women's Premier League (WPL) next spring, bringing the greatest players in the world from the men's and women's game to sports fans in the UK & Ireland until at least 2027.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Jonny Bairstow smashed nine sixes en route to a century for Punjab Kings in their record T20 run chase against Kolkata Knight Riders in the 2024 IPL

Who has been retained?

Correct as of October 31; Players named in surname order

Chennai Super Kings: MS Dhoni, Shivam Dube, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ravindra Jadeja, Matheesha Pathirana.

Delhi Capitals: Axar Patel, Abishek Porel, Tristan Stubbs, Kuldeep Yadav.

Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill, Rashid Khan, Shahrukh Khan, Sai Sudharsan, Rahul Tewatia.

Kolkata Knight Riders: Varun Chakravarthy, Sunil Narine, Harshit Rana, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Rinku Singh.

Lucknow Super Giants: Ayush Badoni, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohsin Khan, Nicholas Pooran, Mayank Yadav.

Mumbai Indians: Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, Rohit Sharma, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Punjab Kings: Prabhsimran Singh, Shashank Singh.

Rajasthan Royals: Shimron Hetmyer, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel, Riyan Parag, Sanju Samson, Sandeep Sharma.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Yash Dayal, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Pat Cummins, Travis Head, Heinrich Klaasen, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Abhishek Sharma.

Sky Sports+ has officially launched and will be integrated into Sky TV, streaming service NOW and the Sky Sports app, giving Sky Sports customers access to over 50 per cent more live sport this year at no extra cost. Find out more here.