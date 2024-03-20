Sky Sports to show IPL and WPL live on new four-year deal to 2027

Sky Sports will show the Tata Indian Premier League and Tata Women's Premier League live in a new four-year deal from 2024-27.

Sky Sports will continue to be the home of the Indian Premier League (IPL) and Women's Premier League (WPL), bringing the greatest players in the world from the men's and women's game to sports fans in the UK & Ireland.

The new four-year deal to broadcast two of the sports' top T20 tournaments starts this year, running until the end of 2027, and will add to the existing line up of the most highly anticipated live cricket events exclusively available on Sky Sports and NOW.

Sky Sports' coverage of the WPL began in February and culminated in thrilling fashion with the Royal Challengers Bangalore stunning the Delhi Capitals to become TATA Women's Premier League champions on Sunday evening. It was the Challengers first win over the Capitals in five attempts making victory all the sweeter.

The TATA Indian Premier League begins on Friday March 22 as five-time champions Chenna Super Kings taking on Royal Challengers Bangalore, live on Sky Sports from 2.20pm.

Live coverage of the competition will run until May. Twelve of England's cricket stars are set to be involved this season including Moeen Ali, Mark Wood, Chris Woakes and Sam Curran as well as England's ICC T20 World Cup 2023 captain, Jos Buttler, who will join forces with local favourites Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma to create an all-star line-up for fans to enjoy.

Sky Sports customers will be able to watch 74 live matches from the TATA Indian Premier League in 2024.

Jonathan Licht, Managing Director at Sky Sports, said: "The IPL and WPL are two fantastic competitions that see the world's best players compete in front of a fanatical local audience - resulting in some of the most explosive and entertaining cricket in the calendar as we saw with the conclusion of the WPL on Sunday.

"We're excited to bring these great live events to life on Sky Sports, adding to the already unrivalled cricket line up this year and giving fans access to more of the sport and players that they love."

All the action from both leagues will be available to watch on Sky Sports Cricket, and non-Sky subscribers can stream the action with a NOW Sports Day or Month Membership.

Watch the 2024 Indian Premier League from Friday as Chennai Super Kings begin their title defence against Royal Challengers Bangalore from 2.20pm, live on Sky Sports Cricket and Main Event.

