Harry Brook: England batter withdraws from IPL following death of his grandmother

Harry Brook pulled out of England's recent Test tour in India in January, citing personal reasons, and in a social media post revealed the reason at the time was because his grandmother "was ill and didn't have long left"; Brook had been set to play for Delhi Capitals in the IPL

Harry Brook has withdrawn from the Indian Premier League in order to prioritise his mental wellbeing following the death of his grandmother.

The England and Yorkshire batter pulled out of England's recent Test tour in India in January, citing personal reasons, and in a social media post revealed the reason at the time was because his grandmother "was ill and didn't have long left".

In a post on Instagram, the 25-year-old confirmed that he would not be joining up with Delhi Capitals, saying: "I can confirm that I have made the very difficult decision not to play in the upcoming IPL.

Instagram Instagram , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Instagram cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Instagram cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Instagram cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

"I was so excited to be picked by Delhi Capitals and was so looking forward to joining up with everyone.

"Whilst I don't think I should need to share my personal reasons behind this decision, I know there will be many asking why. So I do want to share this.

"I lost my Grandmother last month - she was a rock to me and I spent a huge amount of my childhood in her home; my attitude to life and love for cricket was shaped by her and my late grandfather."

Brook pulled out of England's five-Test tour to India before the squad flew out from their training camp in the United Arab Emirates.

Image: Brook had been set to play for Delhi Capitals in the IPL

He added: "I made the decision to leave the India Test tour the night before we flew from Abu Dhabi to India because I was told for the first time that my grandmother was ill and didn't have long left.

"Now that she has passed my family & I are grieving and I need to be around them.

"Over the last few years I have learned to prioritise my mental wellbeing and that of my family's, honestly nothing is more important to me than family.

"So whilst this may come as surprising to some, I know it's the right decision for me. I'm young and hope to have many, many more years of cricket to come which I intend to make the absolute most of.

"I couldn't be more grateful for the support I have received, especially from the ECB and Delhi Capitals, thank you."

Brook, who has made four centuries in 12 Test appearances for England, played for Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL last season.

Delhi Capitals are due to play their first match of the new season against Punjab Kings on March 23.

Get Sky Sports on WhatsApp

You can now receive messages and alerts for the latest breaking sports news, analysis, in-depth features and videos from our dedicated WhatsApp channel. Find out more here...