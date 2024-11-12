James Anderson: Jofra Archer has 'definite opportunity' for Test return in 2025-26 Ashes series

James Anderson says Jofra Archer could be "huge" for England in The Ashes - if a horror run with injury has not "scared him away from Test cricket".

England are aiming to build a battery of fast bowlers as they try to win in Australia in 2025/26, forcing their record wicket-taker Anderson into international retirement for that reason.

Archer is earmarked for a return to the red-ball game next summer, with the 29-year-old exclusively playing white-ball cricket since recovering from a longstanding elbow issue.

The paceman played the most recent of his 13 Test matches in February 2021.

Speaking while being interviewed by The Guardian, Anderson - who is now a bowling mentor with the England team following his playing farewell in July - said of Archer: "I've not been involved with white-ball cricket but it seems like he's doing well.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player James Anderson discusses his new role in the England coaching setup after retiring from international cricket this summer

"They're being careful. If we can keep him fit, the Ashes is a definite opportunity. The only worry is whether the injuries have scared him away from Test cricket and he thinks: 'Can my body cope?'

"But if Jofra works hard enough, and he's managed well, he would be huge for us in the Ashes.

"I think we've got enough experience with Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, Archer potentially, and then the guys that are coming in.

"Gus Atkinson has done really well, so have Brydon Carse and Matthew Potts. They're getting experience all the time and if they've got 12 Tests under their belts that's great. It doesn't have to be 50 Tests.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Check out the four wickets James Anderson took in his final Test match for England against West Indies at Lord's

"We've got a nice mix with different types of bowlers for different conditions."

Surrey seamer Atkinson made his Test debut in the same game that Anderson bowed out, against West Indies at Lord's, and claimed 12 wickets, including a first-innings seven-for.

The 26-year-old has gone on to take 40 scalps in eight Tests.

Anderson said of Atkinson: "He has got it all. Pace, skill and he picks up things really quickly. I've worked with him a little bit and he'll say, 'right, I want to learn an in-swinger' and within 12 balls he'll have it. That's a great trait. He's got amazing ability and a great temperament."