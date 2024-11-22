New Zealand vs England: Brendon McCullum's 'Bazball' style suits Black Caps, says Simon Doull

England's 'Bazball' playing style suits New Zealand for the upcoming three-Test series, says former Black Caps seamer Simon Doull.

England come into the tour off the back of a 2-1 series defeat to Pakistan in October, while New Zealand stunned India 3-0 at home in their latest Test action.

It means the Kiwis still stand an outside chance of qualification for the 2025 World Test Championship - where the top two Test teams across a two-year cycle compete in a one-off Test.

"I think the style England are playing, and want to play, suits New Zealand," Doull told the Sky Sports Cricket Podcast ahead of the first Test in Christchurch on Thursday, November 28.

"We know now, they need to win 3-0 to make the World Test Championship final - providing Australia beat India pretty comfortably, as we think might happen.

"In home conditions, coming off the back of what they've just done [in India], I might make New Zealand slight favourites. But it's a really tough one to call.

"Conditions will favour England too; with a good bowling attack, they can certainly ruffle some feathers - pace and bounce will be their friend."

Former New Zealand captain Brendon McCullum has been a revelation since taking over as head coach of the England Test team in 2022. Having won only one of their previous 17 Tests, under McCullum they won 11 of their next 13.

Results have levelled out a touch since the 2023 Ashes - nine wins in 19 - but England's faith in the man at the helm hasn't wavered, with McCullum also now set to lead the white-ball side from January.

Doull also spoke on the next phase of McCullum's coaching career and how he can evolve as a leader.

"When you have, dare I say, one philosophy, which is to be aggressive, it has looked at times like some of the players in the side are trying to find their way," Doull said.

"Joe Root has managed to do that - we know the class and quality of a player like him - but if you only have one philosophy, and one way to select a side, it kind of detracts from county cricket where guys are toiling day in, day out.

"What do you want from players coming through? What are you encouraging your four-day players to do at domestic level?

"That's probably something that has been talked about a lot, and how long do you continue to just say, 'go out there and play free'... how long does that license last when results start to drop off a little bit?

"That's probably the next test for Brendon as a coach, being able to transform lulls in players' careers and techniques at different times.

"He's such a buoyant character; anyone in and around that dressing room is going to want to play for him - I think we all know that - but it's just that evolution in his coaching career, of how do I better coach players, rather than just saying 'go out there and enjoy it'?

"I don't think he'll change his philosophy, but you have to be figuring out a way to continue to help those players improve. They can't just play one way all the time."

England's Test tour of New Zealand

Warm up-game vs NZ Cricket XI: November 23-24 (Queenstown)

November 23-24 (Queenstown) First Test: November 28-December 2 (Christchurch)

November 28-December 2 (Christchurch) Second Test: December 6-10 (Wellington)

December 6-10 (Wellington) Third Test: December 14-18 (Hamilton)

