Tim Southee: New Zealand seamer to retire from Test cricket after England series

New Zealand's seamer Tim Southee has announced he is to retire from Test cricket at the end of the upcoming three-match series against England.

Southee has played 104 Tests for the Black Caps, taking 385 wickets, placing him second all-time among New Zealand bowlers, behind only Sir Richard Hadlee (431).

Set to turn 36 on December 11, in between the second and third Tests against England, Southee has enjoyed a superb 17-year international career after making his debut, also against England, in early 2008.

New Zealand's three-Test series against England starts on November 28 in Christchurch, with Southee's final Test coming at his home ground of Seddon Park in Hamilton.

"Representing New Zealand was all I ever dreamed of growing up," Southee said in a statement.

"To play for the Black Caps for 18 years has been the greatest honour and privilege, but the time feels right to now step away from the game that has given so much to me.

"Test cricket holds a special place in my heart, so to be able to play such a big series against the same opponent my Test career began against all those years ago, and on three grounds that are incredibly special to me, seems the perfect way to end my time in the black cap.

"It's been an amazing ride and I wouldn't change a thing."

Southee was part of the Black Caps squad that won the inaugural World Test Championship final in 2021, while he has also played in four ODI World Cups and seven T20 World Cups for his country.

Southee captained New Zealand 14 times in Test cricket, taking on the role full-time from 2022 until September after suffering a 2-0 series defeat in Sri Lanka. He also led the side once in ODIs and 29 times in T20 cricket.

He is yet to decide whether he will also enjoy a white-ball swansong in the series against Sri Lanka after Christmas, but is available for selection for one final Test appearance should New Zealand qualify for next year's World Test Championship final.

Southee has also stated his intention to continue playing domestic and franchise cricket.

England's Test tour of New Zealand

Warm up-game vs NZ Cricket XI: November 23-24 (Queenstown)

November 23-24 (Queenstown) First Test: November 28-December 2 (Christchurch)

November 28-December 2 (Christchurch) Second Test: December 6-10 (Wellington)

December 6-10 (Wellington) Third Test: December 14-18 (Hamilton)

