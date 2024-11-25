India beat Australia by 295 runs to win first test in Perth

India beat Australia by 295 runs to win the first test in Perth.

The hosts were all out for 238 on Monday, allowing India to take a clear victory and an early lead in the five-test series.

"Fairly disappointing," Australia's captain Pat Cummins said afterwards. "It was just one of those games where not much went right. We didn't really give ourselves a chance in a few different facets.

"There's a few different areas we've got to clean up."

Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj took three wickets apiece and Harshit Rana wrapped up the fourth innings by clean-bowling keeper Alex Carey for 36.

With Virat Kohli and Yashasvi Jaiswal both clearing centuries India had set Australia a massive fourth-innings target of 534.

Image: Australia were all out for 238

Resuming day four on 12-3, the hosts quickly lost Usman Khawaja for four after the opener sent a ball from Siraj (3-51) into the gloves of wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant.

Steve Smith was caught on 17. Travis Head landed plenty of boundaries on his way to his 89 but fell short of an eighth Test ton when he edged to Pant off Bumrah (3-42), who picked up eight wickets for the match.

Mitchell Marsh scored 47 before Nitish Kumar Reddy took his wicket.

Washington Sundar bowled Nathan Lyon out for a duck as India swept to victory, one which comes after they were humbled 3-0 at home by New Zealand earlier this month.

Bumrah took on the captaincy as Rohit Sharma missed the match due to the birth of his second child.

"Very happy with the beginning, we were put under pressure in the first innings but the way we responded after that, I'm really proud of the team," said Bumrah, who was named player of the match.

"Obviously, this wicket was a little less spicy than the last one that I played here, but we were really well prepared.

"So I was just telling everyone to have faith in their process and ability, because over here at this moment, you have an opportunity to do something special."

Image: Jasprit Bumrah captained India against Australia

The remaining matches will take place in Adelaide, Brisbane, Melbourne and Sydney.

Australia have not beaten India in a test series since 2015. Now 1-0 down at the start of this series, Australia have left themselves an uphill task.

Victory in three of their next four Tests would guarantee India a place in a third successive World Test Championship final, while Australia need to find five wins between this series and their two-Test tour of Sri Lanka.

This series continues with the second Test starting in Adelaide on December 6.