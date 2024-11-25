Jofra Archer not guaranteed to play for England in Ashes, says Brendon McCullum

Brendon McCullum has warned Jofra Archer that he is not guaranteed to be picked for The Ashes next winter even if his body is in a position to cope with the rigours of Test cricket.

Injury has kept Archer out of the Test arena since 2021 - and the first-class game since later that year - with England easing him back into the international set-up through white-ball cricket.

Managing director of men's cricket Rob Key previously said the plan was for the paceman to return to Tests in 2025 as England host Zimbabwe and India before touring Australia.

Image: Archer has only played white-ball cricket for England since 2021

Archer was signed by Rajasthan Royals in the IPL auction on Sunday and is set to miss the early part of the County Championship season with Sussex, depriving him of valuable red-ball action.

Speaking ahead of England's three-Test series in New Zealand, which starts on Thursday, head coach McCullum said of Archer: "He is all-in for playing for England and getting back to red-ball cricket but at the same time there are significant opportunities for him.

"We have to be fluid. He has to continue to feel right in his own body, sustain a decent workload and put his hand up from there. There is no guarantee [he will be selected for Test cricket].

"We have unearthed some incredible talent in the last 12 months. The stocks are looking pretty good. If he gets fit and ready and that is the skillset we are after, he puts himself in the frame."

McCullum: Pope still a huge player for England

McCullum also gave his backing to Ollie Pope ahead of the New Zealand series, with the vice-captain and No 3 batter averaging just 11 across the 2-1 defeat in Pakistan in October.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player We look at Ollie Pope's struggles in Pakistan, as he averaged just 11 in the series with a top-score of 29.

Pope could have the added burden of wicketkeeping in the first Test against New Zealand in Christchurch after Jordan Cox was ruled out of the tour with a fractured thumb sustained in the nets.

England will call up a replacement for Cox but whoever that is would appear unlikely to arrive in time to play the series opener.

McCullum said of Pope: "Not too many English players have churned out long careers at No 3 and been successful.

"It's been a big year for him. He took on the captaincy [when Ben Stokes was injured for four Tests].

"That makes you grow, whether instantly or in time. We think that experience will make him a better player. He's still a huge player for us.

Image: McCullum thinks the pitches in New Zealand will suit Pope (pictured)

"Even Ricky Ponting was susceptible in his first 20, 30 balls and once he got going, he'd climb into you.

"I'm not saying Ollie Pope is Ricky Ponting but it's not an easy place to bat because the ball is doing more.

"I think he'll appreciate the conditions [in New Zealand]. If he does get in, these grounds with the extra bounce should suit his style."

England's Test tour of New Zealand