South Africa vs England: Danni Wyatt-Hodge and Sarah Glenn star as tourists clinch three-match T20 series

Danni Wyatt-Hodge became the first England women's player to reach 3,000 T20I runs as the tourists completed an emphatic 36-run win over South Africa in the second match in Benoni to clinch the T20I series.

Wyatt-Hodge (78) and Nat Sciver-Brunt (67no) shared a stand of 112 from 63 deliveries after England slipped to 15-2 when pace bowler Ayanda Hlubi (2-19) struck twice in the second over at Willowmoore Park.

Wyatt-Hodge did a bulk of the scoring initially to steady England’s shaky start, hitting 15 boundaries and one six during her 45-ball outing - in which she was dropped on nine and 29 - as the tourists posted 204-4, their third highest score in T20 internationals.

Score summary - England vs South Africa England 204-4 in 20 overs: Danni Wyatt-Hodge (78 off 45), Nat Sciver-Brunt (67 not out off 43) South Africa 168-6 in 20 overs: Nadine de Klerk (32 not out off 21); Sarah Glenn (4-20)

She was supported by Sciver-Brunt who smashed nine boundaries and one six whilst also sharing a 54-run stand with England’s captain Heather Knight (26) after being inserted.

Chasing 205 to win, South Africa struggled to build momentum as leg-spinner Sarah Glenn (4-20) starred and took her career second four-fer as the hosts stuttered to 168-6 with Nadine de Klerk top-scoring with 32 not out.

The third and final T20I takes place in Centurion on Saturday November 30, live on Sky Sports.

England live up to ‘fearless’ spirit

Before the game England spinner Sophie Ecclestone said the team were prepared to be fearless and they lived up to their fighting spirit.

South Africa got an early breakthrough when Maia Bouchier chipped a full delivery from Ayanda Hlubi (2-19) to Tasmin Brits at midwicket who, on full stretch, took the catch.

Hlubi struck one ball later bowling Sophia Dunkley for a duck but a composed knock from Wyatt-Hodge pulled England from 15-2 to 127-2 and fittingly brought up her half-century with a crisp cover drive for four.

Nadine de Klerk (2-36) was rewarded with the big scalp of Wyatt-Hodge after the England opener deflected onto her off stump.

The South Africa pace bowler then completed a caught and bowled chase to remove skipper Knight and earn her 50th T20I wicket as the hosts scrambled to keep England below 200.

However, a late cameo between Sciver-Brunt, also dropped on 29, and Amy Jones (15no) added 23 to England’s tally as they posted 204-4.

South Africa stumble in reply

The hosts made a disastrous start to their reply losing opener Brits (0) for a duck off Sciver-Brunt’s fifth ball of the opening over.

South Africa captain Laura Wolvaardt (25) showed vital resistance at the top of the order with a 42-run stand for the second wicket alongside Faye Tunnicliffe (22).

However, Glenn immediately made an impact when she disrupted Tunnicliffe’s off-stump with her fourth ball.

Annerie Dercksen (24) joined her skipper out in the middle and hit back-to-back sixes off Freya Kemp (0-14) to insert some much-needed energy into South Africa's innings.

Charlie Dean (1-27) claimed the prized scalp of Wolvaardt after she sliced a slower ball to Filer at short third as South Africa's hopes of a victory continued to fade.

Glenn then took two wickets in the same number of balls, first removing Dercksen who missed her swipe and saw her leg stump flattened before also bowling Nondumiso Shangase for a golden duck.

Chloe Tryon (30) and De Klerk added some impetus to the lower order with their 43-run stand but Glenn also bowled the former, leaving South Africa 129-6 by the 18th over.

The hosts looked dejected in the field and despite a late boundary burst from De Klerk, they required 49 runs from the final six balls and by then England had already taken an unassailable lead in the T20I series.

Wyatt-Hodge first to 3,000 runs in T20Is: 'That's pretty cool!'

England batter Danni Wyatt-Hodge, after her 78 off 45 balls:

"Really happy with that score - it was a pretty nice wicket.

"There was a lot more bounce and carry than in East London [for first T20], and so any width we said to just go for it, get our hands through it.

"We were brave and played with intent, but we're going to have to bowl really well to restrict South Africa."

[On becoming the first England player to 3,000 T20I runs]: "That's pretty cool. Milestones don't really mean much to me, but I guess it's something I'll look back on when I'm old and retired.

"Long may it continue and hopefully I can keep on performing."

England in South Africa fixtures (all live on Sky Sports)

All times UK and Ireland

T20 series

First T20 (East London): England won by four wickets

Second T20 (Benoni): England won by 36 runs

Third T20: Saturday November 30 (4pm, Centurion)

ODI series

First ODI: Wednesday December 4 (12pm, Kimberley)

Wednesday December 4 (12pm, Kimberley) Second ODI: Sunday December 8 (8am, Durban)

Sunday December 8 (8am, Durban) Third ODI: Wednesday December 11 (12pm, Potchefstroom)

Test match

One-off Test: Sunday December 15 - Wednesday December 18 (8am, Bloemfontein)

