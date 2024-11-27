Match summary
England Women in South Africa
2nd T20I / Benoni
South Africa Women 168 for 6. England Women 204 for 4.
England Women win by 36 runs.
England Women 1st innings
Total
204 for 4, from 20 overs.
Batting
- Bouchier c Brits b Hlubi; 9 runs, 4 balls, 2 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 225.00
- Wyatt-Hodge b de Klerk; 78 runs, 45 balls, 15 fours, 1 sixes, and a strike rate of 173.33
- Dunkley b Hlubi; 0 runs, 2 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 0.00
- Sciver-Brunt not out; 67 runs, 43 balls, 9 fours, 1 sixes, and a strike rate of 155.81
- Knight (c) c & b de Klerk; 26 runs, 19 balls, 3 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 136.84
- Jones (wk) not out; 15 runs, 7 balls, 2 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 214.29
Extras
9 from 1 legbyes, 8 wides.
Yet to bat
- Kemp
- Ecclestone
- Dean
- Glenn
- Filer
Fall of Wickets
- Maia Bouchier at 15 for 1, from 1.3 overs
- Sophia Dunkley at 15 for 2, from 1.5 overs
- Danni Wyatt-Hodge at 127 for 3, from 12.2 overs
- Heather Knight at 181 for 4, from 18.1 overs
Bowling
- Marx: 4overs, 0 maidens, 39 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 9.75.
- Hlubi: 2overs, 0 maidens, 19 runs, 2 wickets, and an economy of 9.50.
- de Klerk: 4overs, 0 maidens, 36 runs, 2 wickets, and an economy of 9.00.
- Tryon: 4overs, 0 maidens, 36 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 9.00.
- Dercksen: 1overs, 0 maidens, 13 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 13.00.
- Mlaba: 4overs, 0 maidens, 44 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 11.00.
- Shangase: 1overs, 0 maidens, 16 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 16.00.
Match details
- Toss: South Africa Women won the toss and elected to field
- Venue: Willowmoore Park, Benoni
- Umpire: Kerrin Klaaste
- Umpire: Siphelele Gasa
- TV umpire: Nimali Perera
- Match referee: Shandre Fritz
- Reserve umpire: Lauren Agenbag