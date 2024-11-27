 Skip to content

Match summary

England Women in South Africa

2nd T20I / Benoni

South Africa Women 168 for 6. England Women 204 for 4.

England Women win by 36 runs.

England Women 1st innings

Total

204 for 4, from 20 overs.

Batting

  1. Bouchier c Brits b Hlubi; 9 runs, 4 balls, 2 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 225.00
  2. Wyatt-Hodge b de Klerk; 78 runs, 45 balls, 15 fours, 1 sixes, and a strike rate of 173.33
  3. Dunkley b Hlubi; 0 runs, 2 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 0.00
  4. Sciver-Brunt not out; 67 runs, 43 balls, 9 fours, 1 sixes, and a strike rate of 155.81
  5. Knight (c) c & b de Klerk; 26 runs, 19 balls, 3 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 136.84
  6. Jones (wk) not out; 15 runs, 7 balls, 2 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 214.29

Extras

9 from 1 legbyes, 8 wides.

Yet to bat

  • Kemp
  • Ecclestone
  • Dean
  • Glenn
  • Filer

Fall of Wickets

  • Maia Bouchier at 15 for 1, from 1.3 overs
  • Sophia Dunkley at 15 for 2, from 1.5 overs
  • Danni Wyatt-Hodge at 127 for 3, from 12.2 overs
  • Heather Knight at 181 for 4, from 18.1 overs

Bowling

  1. Marx: 4overs, 0 maidens, 39 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 9.75.
  2. Hlubi: 2overs, 0 maidens, 19 runs, 2 wickets, and an economy of 9.50.
  3. de Klerk: 4overs, 0 maidens, 36 runs, 2 wickets, and an economy of 9.00.
  4. Tryon: 4overs, 0 maidens, 36 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 9.00.
  5. Dercksen: 1overs, 0 maidens, 13 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 13.00.
  6. Mlaba: 4overs, 0 maidens, 44 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 11.00.
  7. Shangase: 1overs, 0 maidens, 16 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 16.00.

Match details

  • Toss: South Africa Women won the toss and elected to field
  • Venue: Willowmoore Park, Benoni
  • Umpire: Kerrin Klaaste
  • Umpire: Siphelele Gasa
  • TV umpire: Nimali Perera
  • Match referee: Shandre Fritz
  • Reserve umpire: Lauren Agenbag