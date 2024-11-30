England beat New Zealand as Brydon Carse takes 10 wickets and Jacob Bethell hits fifty; Ben Stokes pulls up while bowling

Brydon Carse claimed six second-innings wickets and 10 in the match before Jacob Bethell's dashing debut fifty clinched England's eight-wicket victory over New Zealand on day four of the first Test in Christchurch.

Bethell (50no off 37) smacked four boundaries in an over off Nathan Smith - the bowler who had dismissed him for 10 in the first innings - and nine in total as England raced to a target of 104 in 12.4 overs.

The 21-year-old nailed Smith for six before knocking away the match-sealing single.

A worry for the tourists ahead of Friday's second Test in Wellington will be the state of Ben Stokes' back after the captain pulled up while bowling and was unable to complete his over, although he did stay on the field and said at the post-match presentation that he was just managing his body.

Zak Crawley's form may be a concern, too, after the opener followed his first-innings duck by chipping back to Matt Henry for one in the second, with his top score across his last six Test knocks just 29

Bethell and Ben Duckett (27 off 18) eased any nerves by smacking England to fifty inside seven overs, before Joe Root struck an unbeaten 23 from 15 in his 150th Test after a rare duck on day two.

New Zealand resumed on 155-6, leading by just four, after Chris Woakes' two wickets in as many balls the previous evening, including Kane Williamson for 61, had put England in complete control.

Score summary - New Zealand vs England, first Test New Zealand 348 all out in first innings (93 overs): Kane Williamson (93), Glenn Phillips (58no); Brydon Carse (4-64), Shoaib Bashir (4-69) England 499 all out in first innings (103 overs): Harry Brook (171), Ben Stokes (80), Ollie Pope (77); Matt Henry (4-84), Nathan Smith (3-141) New Zealand 254 all out in second innings (74.1 overs): Daryl Mitchell (84), Kane Williamson (61); Brydon Carse (6-42), Chris Woakes (3-59) England 104-2 in second innings (12.4 overs): Jacob Bethell (50no off 37), Ben Duckett (27 off 18), Joe Root (23no off 15); Matt Henry (1-12)

Daryl Mitchell (84) scored his 13th Test fifty, adding 45 with last man Will O'Rourke (5no), before lofting Carse (6-42) to long-off as the Black Caps were dismissed for 254 late in an extended first session.

Earlier, Carse pinned Smith (21) and Henry (1) with nip-backers in the eighth over of the morning, while Gus Atkinson had Tim Southee (12) caught at deep midwicket as the New Zealander attempted his third six of the innings and 96th of his Test career.

Carse is the first England bowler to take a 10-wicket match haul away from home since spinner Monty Panesar in India in 2012 and the first seamer since Ryan Sidebottom in New Zealand 16 years ago.

England targeting long-awaited series win in New Zealand

England can now clinch a first series win in New Zealand since 2008 if they triumph at Wellington's Basin Reserve before the series concludes - and Southee bows out from Test cricket - at Seddon Park in Hamilton from December 14.

Stokes had looked back to his best with the bat and as leader in his native Christchurch after a tough time in Pakistan in October following his return from a hamstring injury, so England will be hoping this latest issue with his body is not serious.

England were beaten 2-1 in Pakistan and headed into the New Zealand series having lost three of their last four Tests, after also going down to Sri Lanka at The Kia Oval in September.

New Zealand, in contrast, were coming off the back of a 3-0 victory in India as they became the first away side to win a series in that country since Sir Alastair Cook's England in 2012.

The Kiwis probably started the England series as favourites and found themselves in promising positions in this Test before their own clumsiness heavily contributed to a crushing defeat.

A glut of rash strokes stopped New Zealand bettering 348 all out in their first innings, while they then shelled eight catches in England's, allowing their opponents to recover from 71-4 to post 499.

Brook and Carse shine for England as NZ rue dropped catches

Harry Brook (171) cashed in after being shelled five times, firstly on 18, while Stokes (80) was grassed on 30 before he made his highest Test score since his 155 in the 2023 Lord's Ashes Test.

Stokes' runs were huge for England, as were the 77 scored by stand-in wicketkeeper Ollie Pope's from the No 6 spot after he averaged a paltry 11 in Pakistan and questions were asked about his place.

England now have a decision to make ahead of the Wellington Test with uncapped Durham wicketkeeper Ollie Robinson joining the squad to replace the injured Jordan Cox (fractured thumb).

The tourists could restore Pope to No 3, bring in Robinson and omit Bethell or maintain a winning XI and keep Pope in what arguably looks his more natural position lower down the order.

Bethell's cameo on day four means England may be tempted to stay as is, although Stokes' fitness could complicate things.

Bowling-wise, Carse's pace, bounce and ability to move the Kookaburra ball are promising signs ahead of next winter's Ashes, while off-spinner Shoaib Bashir claimed four wickets on the opening day, albeit aided by that aforementioned loose Kiwi strokeplay.

Stokes hails 'incredible' Brook and 'workhorse' Carse

England captain Ben Stokes:

"I am very happy with the way that we performed throughout the whole week. We got put under pressure on day two so to be able to put a big first-innings score on was very nice.

"When the opposition are dropping catches left, right and centre you do want to go on and make that big score and Brooky [Harry Brook] is an incredible player, an incredible talent.

"To have someone with his ability in our middle order is outstanding. He is constantly looking to put the pressure on the bowlers and is going from strength to strength.

"I also thought our bowlers were pretty relentless, so it was a very good start.

"I have grown up with Brydon [Carse] in our Durham days and known his potential and talent so to see him make such an impact is amazing.

"He is a workhorse and will charge in all day regardless of whether the conditions are in his favour or not."

