England's Brydon Carse looking a lock for The Ashes as he shows bowling skill and scores runs against New Zealand

If you like a bet - and Brydon Carse may not anymore after the fate that befell him this summer - then you would say the hardy Durham seamer looks a lock for The Ashes.

Carse was slapped with a three-month ban during the 2024 home season for historical gambling offences, having placed 303 bets on various cricket matches between 2017 and 2019, none of which, it is important to add, involved fixtures he played in.

That absence from the game could have knocked him back but he used it to work on his fitness and for a little refresh. England are now reaping the rewards and New Zealand are suffering.

Image: Carse has struck three times so far in New Zealand's second innings after four wickets in the Black Caps' opening dig

This time next year, when The Ashes will be in full swing, Australia may be worked over by the pacey Carse, as he appears to have the qualities to thrive in that part of the world.

Carse shows skill against New Zealand

Over the Tasman Sea in New Zealand, the 29-year-old quick has taken seven wickets in the first Test at Christchurch to leave England on the brink of a series-opening victory.

A quick glance at Carse and you could be forgiven for thinking he was all about brute force. He stands 6ft 3in tall and was regularly charged with banging the ball into the pitch in Pakistan in October on surfaces that did not really aid the pacers.

England should profit from his durability and bounce in Australia, on decks that can be flat and where back-breaking spells are often needed, but Carse has no shortage of skill either, showing his ability to move the ball against New Zealand.

Image: Carse's Test bowling average currently stands at 19.06, with 15 wickets in three games

During his first-innings four-for, he had Tom Latham caught behind from a delivery that nipped away, rushed Daryl Mitchell with a short ball, removed Tim Southee with a rising delivery and then detonated tailender Will O'Rourke's stumps with a pinpoint yorker.

In the Black Caps' second knock, he had Devon Conway out on the pull before Rachin Ravindra fell hook, line and sinker for the short-ball ploy and flapped into the deep.

Carse showed his range once again close to stumps, though, with a nip-backer pinning Glenn Phillips lbw. Phillips reviewed but the decision remained with umpire's call on impact.

England's call to pick Carse is looking a shrewd one, with the South Africa-born bowler building on his impressive debut series in Pakistan, when he took nine wickets across the first two Tests at an average of 24.33 before being rested for the third.

Image: Carse made his Test debut in Pakistan in October

Carse's batting could be key in Australia

Jofra Archer and Mark Wood's names always come up when talk turns to the battery of fast bowlers England will hope to take to Australia. If they are fit, they will surely go.

Gus Atkinson is becoming a shoo-in after starting his Test career with 42 wickets in nine games at an average of 22.64, including a 12-wicket haul on debut against West Indies at Lord's as the baton was proverbially passed on from the retiring James Anderson.

But we can now add Carse to that mix - not just for his bowling.

In England's recent Ashes horror shows in Australia, a significant factor has been the ease with which the Baggy Greens have blown away the tourists' tail. Yet, Australia may find that harder to do next time around with batting depth building for Ben Stokes' side.

Image: Carse smashed three sixes in his unbeaten 24 from 33 balls against New Zealand after being dropped on five

Not only do they have Atkinson, who hit a stonking Test century against Sri Lanka in August and then a rollicking 48 against New Zealand in Christchurch, but Carse, too.

The latter averages above 30 in first-class cricket with two centuries and five fifties, while, after being dropped on five by New Zealand at Hagley Oval, he went on to smoke an unbeaten 33 from 24 balls, mowing sixes over deep square, long-on and deep fine leg.

Carse coming in at nine or 10 against Australia could be a huge boost in England's bid to win there for the first time since 2010/11. Wherever he bats, he looks increasingly certain to be on the tour.

