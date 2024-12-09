Joe Root hails Harry Brook as 'world's best', while Michael Atherton believes Root is 'unquestionably' No 1

Joe Root has labelled England team-mate Harry Brook "by far and away the best player in the world", while Sky Sports' Michael Atherton believes it is "unquestionably" Root - so who is it?

Brook hit 123 off 115 balls against New Zealand in England's series-clinching 323-run win inside three days at Wellington, rescuing the team from 43-4 on the first morning. It was his second successive century of the series, following hot on the heels of a triple-hundred on the recent tour of Pakistan.

It is form that has taken Brook to No 2 in the Test batting rankings, second only to Root, who notched a sixth Test ton in 2024 on day three at the Basin Reserve, a 19th since 2021 and a 36th for his career, seeing him tie Rahul Dravid for fifth all-time among the game's most prolific century makers.

Root the best in the world? Athers: Unquestionably so

Asked if Root was the game's best player in the world right now, Atherton emphatically answered in the affirmative.

"He is right now, unquestionably," he told Sky Sports News. "Nineteen Test hundreds since 2021, that's 10 more than the next best [Kane Williamson].

"It's an incredible run of form. He is playing quite beautifully and at his absolute best.

"The runs here were on the back of that hundred from Brook and earlier efforts from Jacob Bethell (96) and Ben Duckett (92), so they weren't the toughest runs he'll ever score but you've still got to go out and get them - and Joe does that day in, day out. He's incredibly consistent.

"He is an unbelievable player. There are other very exciting young players in the team, like Brook and Bethell, but Root is still England's best."

Brook 'by far and away' world's best - Root

Root, however, believes Brook has taken that mantle from him, hailing his fellow Yorkshireman as the best in the business.

Image: Root notched a 36th Test ton in Wellington, seeing him tie Rahul Dravid for fifth all-time among the game's most prolific century makers

"If you asked me, Brooky is by far and away the best player in the world at the minute," Root said.

"He has such an all-round game: he can absorb pressure, he can apply it, he can whack you over your head for six, he can scoop you over his head for six, he can smack spin, he can smack seam.

"He's so hard to bowl to."

Brook's brilliance has taken him to eight Test centuries in only 23 Tests for England and 38 innings, a rapid rate bettered only by the great Denis Compton, while his 2,280 runs in that span is unrivalled.

Image: Player-of-the-match Brook notched a second successive century in the series to rescue England from 43-4 in the first innings

His average of 61.62 is the third-highest in history of batters to have played at least 20 innings, behind the great Sir Don Bradman and fellow Australian Adam Voges, while in Tests away from home that average leaps to an astonishing 91.50.

All that said, Brook still believes Root is the man to beat.

"I'm trying to catch him, but he's too good, isn't he?" he said.

"He's got another hundred this week and he's obviously one of the best players, if not the best player, to have ever played the game. It's mega to play with him and he's awesome to watch.

"I've only played 22 or 23 games, so those stats can soon come soaring down. I'm just trying to keep on getting as good as I can, working hard in the nets and improving areas that are uncomfortable. You can always get better."

Stokes hails 'phenomenal' Brook

Captain Ben Stokes heaped praise on the "phenomenal" Brook after his side's hammering of New Zealand in the second Test in Wellington.

"From 40-odd for four on day one, to be sat here on the winning side halfway through day three, is pretty special," Stokes said

"In cricket terms, that pitch was what we call a snake pit... it was doing plenty.

"Brooky is just phenomenal. No-one has a right to go out and score 120 on that wicket, against the attack that New Zealand have.

"There are only a few players in the world who could go out and play like he did and I'm glad he's in our team."

