Australia thrashed by Sri Lanka to lose series and continue run of defeats ahead of the Champions Trophy

World champions Australia will head into the Champions Trophy on a four-match ODI losing streak after Sri Lanka thrashed them by 174 runs to wrap up the two-match series.

Kusal Mendis' century helped Sri Lanka reach 281-4 after winning the toss and electing to bat, before Australia were dismissed for 107 - their lowest-ever ODI total in Asia - in just 24.2 overs.

The visitors' last seven wickets fell for 28 runs to complete a 2-0 series loss, having also been beaten by 49 runs in Wednesday's opener, with Sri Lanka's victory their largest-ever over Australia in ODIs.

Australia were also beaten in their previous ODI series, losing 2-1 to Pakistan in November, with the injury-hit side now hoping to bounce back when they face England in their Champions Trophy opener - live on Sky Sports - on February 22.

"I thought their bowlers bowled exceptionally well," Australia captain Steve Smith said. "I think on this wicket (the ball) probably skidded on a lot more than the Test wickets. But I think it was a fine bowling performance by Sri Lanka and not a great batting performance (by Australia)."

How Australia were thrashed by Sri Lanka

Australia fast bowler Aaron Hardie gave his team an early breakthrough by dismissing opening batter Pathum Nissanka for six and with the total on 15, but Mendis (101) and Nishan Madushka rebuilt the innings with a 98-run partnership for the second wicket.

Madushka was out for 51, caught by Adam Zampa off fast bowler Ben Dwarshuis, while Sean Abbot bowled out Kamindu Mendis (four) two overs later to leave the hosts 121-3.

Kusal Mendis again shared a 94-run partnership with captain Charith Asalanka (78 not out), who hit three sixes and six boundaries in his innings, while Janith Liyanage finished unbeaten on 32 from 21 ball.

Sri Lanka's fast bowler Asitha Fernando dismissed Matthew Short lbw for six early in Australia's reply, while Jake Fraser-McGurk was caught by Asalanka at mid-off for nine and Travis Head (18) was caught in the deep by substitute fielder Avishka.

A partnership of 46 runs between captain Steven Smith and Josh Inglis showed promise for a recovery when Inglis (22) was bowled by Wellalage. Glenn Maxwell was out for one, bowled by Wellalage, and Smith was the highest scorer with 29 runs before being bowled by leg spinner Wanindu Hasaranga.

Wellalage finished with 4-35, while Fernando (3-23) and Hasaranga (3-23) took three wickets each, with Australia bowled out in the 25th over to fall to their second-lowest total ever against Sri Lanka in ODIs.

ICC Champions Trophy schedule

Group A

February 19: Pakistan vs New Zealand (Karachi)

Pakistan vs New Zealand (Karachi) February 20: Bangladesh vs India (Dubai)

Bangladesh vs India (Dubai) February 23: Pakistan vs India (Dubai)

Pakistan vs India (Dubai) February 24: Bangladesh vs New Zealand (Rawalpindi)

Bangladesh vs New Zealand (Rawalpindi) February 27: Pakistan vs Bangladesh (Rawalpindi)

Pakistan vs Bangladesh (Rawalpindi) March 2: New Zealand vs India (Dubai)

Group B

February 21 : Afghanistan vs South Africa (Karachi)

: Afghanistan vs South Africa (Karachi) February 22: Australia vs England (Lahore)

February 25: Australia vs South Africa (Rawalpindi)

Australia vs South Africa (Rawalpindi) February 26: Afghanistan vs England (Lahore)

February 28: Afghanistan vs Australia (Lahore)

Afghanistan vs Australia (Lahore) Mar 1: South Africa vs England (Karachi)

Semi-finals

March 4: Semi-final -, A1 v B2 (Dubai)

Semi-final -, A1 v B2 (Dubai) March 5: Semi-final 2 - A2 v B1 (Lahore)

Final

March 9: Final (Lahore or Dubai)

