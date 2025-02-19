ICC Champions Trophy: New Zealand beat Pakistan in tournament opener thanks to Tom Latham and Will Young centuries

Tom Latham and Will Young both hit centuries as New Zealand kicked off their ICC Champions Trophy campaign with a 60-run win over hosts Pakistan in Karachi.

Young (107 off 113 balls) scored his first overseas ODI century, while Latham (118no from 104 balls) hit his eighth ton as New Zealand posted 320-5.

Abrar Ahmed (1-47) and Naseem Shah (2-63) struck early for the hosts, but careful batting from New Zealand allowed them to build from 73-3 to 191-4 over 21 overs.

Pakistan vs New Zealand, Champions Trophy <strong>New Zealand (320-5 in 50 overs):</strong> Will Young (107 off 113 balls), Tom Latham (118 not out off 104); Naseem Shah (2-63) <strong>Pakistan (260 all out in 47.2 overs):</strong> Khushdil Shah (69), Babar Azam (64); Will O'Rourke (3-47)

In reply, Pakistan, who were dealt a blow in the first over of the match when opener Fakhar Zaman picked up an injury, struggled to threaten New Zealand and they were bowled out for 260 with 2.4 overs remaining.

Babar Azam (64) and Salman Ali Agha (42) managed to provide Pakistan with much-needed resistance in the middle order, but the Black Caps continued to pile on the pressure through tight bowling and sharp fielding, the highlight a terrific catch from Glenn Phillips that dismissed captain Muhammad Rizwan for just three early on.

Young and Latham’s tons guide NZ to win

Pakistan’s wayward bowling allowed Devon Conway and Will Young to get New Zealand off to a quick start with a 39-run opening stand.

Eyebrows were raised when spinner Abrar was introduced into the attack in the sixth over, but he picked up the first wicket by bowling Conway, before Kane Williamson (1) edged behind off Naseem.

Haris Rauf then had Daryl Mitchell (10) caught at mid-on by Shaheen Shah Afridi on his return from injury, but Pakistan struggled to get another wicket as Young and Latham shared a blistering 118-run stand.

Naseem’s hard yards paid off when he claimed the prized wicket of Young, with substitute fielder Faheem Ashraf taking a brilliant sliding catch.

However, New Zealand's momentum did not break with Latham powering his side to an above-par total, supported by Phillips who smashed 61 from 39 deliveries.

Rauf removed Phillips in the final over after he looped a catch to short third, but Pakistan barely celebrated the wicket after they had allowed the opposition to get away from them in the final 10 overs.

Babar and Khushdil’s half-centuries in vain

Will O'Rourke (3-47) removed Saud Shakeel (6), who was opening the batting instead of Zaman, as Pakistan began their run chase, before Phillips took a remarkable one-handed diving catch to dismiss Rizwan.

Zaman (24), dropped on 24, made a valiant effort to bat despite a muscle injury as he hobbled through for singles before a miscued slog sweep which saw his middle stump clattered by Michael Bracewell (1-38).

Babar and Salman shared a 58-run stand which steadied Pakistan briefly before he pulled Nathan Smith (1-20) to midwicket, while Tayyab Tahir (1) was dismissed in the following over off Mitchell Santner (3-66).

Babar brought up his 54th ODI half-century but became Santner’s second victim after top-edging to Williamson at midwicket.

Afridi added 14 runs before he was outdone by the extra bounce Matt Henry (2-25) extracted from the dry Karachi wicket, leaving Khushdil (69) to bring up his half-century off 38 balls before he eventually holed out to Bracewell at long-on off O'Rourke's bowling.

Rauf (19) hit three sixes to lift the spirits at the backend but was dismissed by Santner, while Henry sealed the victory by bowling Naseem (13).

Rizwan: Loss of Fakhar to injury crucial

Pakistan captain Mohammad Rizwan speaking on Sky Sports Cricket:

"We lost momentum twice, first in the death overs and then in the powerplay with the bat.

"Losing Fakhar Zaman [as opener] was crucial. Let's see what the result from the [scan] is.

"We didn't want to put pressure on ourselves by thinking we are defending champions. This match is gone, and the next match is another normal match for us."

Santner hails 'outstanding' NZ bowling attack

New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner speaking on Sky Sports Cricket:

"I thought Pakistan bowled well, even through the middle stage, but how well Young and Latham rotated the strike and got the odd boundary really set us up. We were thinking 260-280, but it shows what you can do if you have a platform and wickets in hand.

"After the score we got, the first 10 overs with the ball were outstanding, the way our new-ball guys were able to smash a length. We built the run-rate pressure and were able to chip wickets throughout."

What's next?

Pakistan are next in action against India on February 23 at the Dubai International Stadium, while New Zealand face Bangladesh on February 24.

England kick off their Champions Trophy campaign against Australia on Saturday February 22, with all games live on Sky Sports Cricket.

ICC Champions Trophy schedule

All games 9am UK and Ireland

Group A

February 19: Pakistan vs New Zealand (Karachi) - New Zealand won by 60 runs

Pakistan vs New Zealand (Karachi) - New Zealand won by 60 runs February 20: Bangladesh vs India (Dubai)

Bangladesh vs India (Dubai) February 23: Pakistan vs India (Dubai)

Pakistan vs India (Dubai) February 24: Bangladesh vs New Zealand (Rawalpindi)

Bangladesh vs New Zealand (Rawalpindi) February 27: Pakistan vs Bangladesh (Rawalpindi)

Pakistan vs Bangladesh (Rawalpindi) March 2: New Zealand vs India (Dubai)

Group B

February 21 : Afghanistan vs South Africa (Karachi)

: Afghanistan vs South Africa (Karachi) February 22: Australia vs England (Lahore)

February 25: Australia vs South Africa (Rawalpindi)

Australia vs South Africa (Rawalpindi) February 26: Afghanistan vs England (Lahore)

February 28: Afghanistan vs Australia (Lahore)

Afghanistan vs Australia (Lahore) Mar 1: South Africa vs England (Karachi)

Semi-finals

March 4: Semi-final (Dubai)

Semi-final (Dubai) March 5: Semi-final 2 (Lahore)

Final

March 9: Final (Lahore or Dubai)

