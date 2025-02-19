Match summary
ICC Men's Champions Trophy
Karachi (NS)
Pakistan 260. New Zealand 320 for 5.
New Zealand win by 60 runs.
New Zealand 1st innings
Total
320 for 5, from 50 overs.
Batting
- Young c sub [Faheem Ashraf] b Naseem; 107 runs, 113 balls, 12 fours, 1 sixes, and a strike rate of 94.69
- Conway b Abrar; 10 runs, 17 balls, 2 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 58.82
- Williamson c Rizwan b Naseem; 1 runs, 2 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 50.00
- Mitchell c Shaheen b Rauf; 10 runs, 24 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 41.67
- Latham (wk) not out; 118 runs, 104 balls, 10 fours, 3 sixes, and a strike rate of 113.46
- Phillips c Fakhar b Rauf; 61 runs, 39 balls, 3 fours, 4 sixes, and a strike rate of 156.41
- Bracewell not out; 0 runs, 1 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 0.00
Extras
13 from 4 legbyes, 9 wides.
Yet to bat
- Santner
- Smith
- Henry
- O'Rourke
Fall of Wickets
- Devon Conway at 39 for 1, from 7.3 overs
- Kane Williamson at 40 for 2, from 8.1 overs
- Daryl Mitchell at 73 for 3, from 16.2 overs
- Will Young at 191 for 4, from 37.2 overs
- Glenn Phillips at 316 for 5, from 49.4 overs
Bowling
- Shaheen: 10overs, 0 maidens, 68 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 6.80.
- Naseem: 10overs, 0 maidens, 63 runs, 2 wickets, and an economy of 6.30.
- Abrar: 10overs, 0 maidens, 47 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 4.70.
- Rauf: 10overs, 0 maidens, 83 runs, 2 wickets, and an economy of 8.30.
- Khushdil: 7overs, 0 maidens, 40 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 5.71.
- Agha: 3overs, 0 maidens, 15 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 5.00.
Match details
- Toss: Pakistan won the toss and elected to field
- Venue: National Bank Cricket Arena, Karachi
- Umpire: Richard Kettleborough
- Umpire: Sharfuddoula Saikat
- TV umpire: Joel Wilson
- Match referee: Andy Pycroft
- Reserve umpire: Alex Wharf