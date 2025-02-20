India begin Champions Trophy campaign with victory over Bangladesh as Shubman Gill scores unbeaten century

Shubman Gill scored another century as Champions Trophy favourites India began their campaign with a six-wicket victory over Bangladesh, ensuring their opponents' fightback from 35-5 and Towhid Hridoy's maiden international hundred came in vain.

Bangladesh were reeling after losing half their side inside nine overs and should have been 35-6 only for India captain Rohit Sharma to drop a dolly at slip and deny team-mate Axar Patel a hat-trick.

Jaker Ali (68 off 114) was the beneficiary of Rohit's butterfingers and went on to share a sixth-wicket stand of 154 from 206 balls with Towhid (100 off 118) before falling to the five-wicket Mohammed Shami as the Tigers rallied to 228 all out in 49.4 overs.

Score summary - India beat Bangladesh by six wickets Bangladesh 228 all out in 49.4 overs: Towhid Hridoy (100 off 118), Jaker Ali (68 off 114); Mohammed Shami (5-53), Harshit Rana (3-31) India 231-4 in 46.3 overs: Shubman Gill (101no off 129), KL Rahul (41no off 47), Rohit Sharma (41 off 36); Rishad Hossain (2-38)

Gill then followed his ton against England in Ahmedabad last week with a knock of 101 not out from 129 balls against Bangladesh as the No 1-ranked side in the world reached their target with 21 deliveries to spare when KL Rahul (41no off 47) spanked a six over the leg-side.

India face great rivals Pakistan next up on Sunday, knowing a win will push them closer to the semi-finals and perhaps go a long way to eliminating their opponents, who slipped to a 60-run defeat against New Zealand in the tournament opener on Wednesday.

Bangladesh rally not enough as India begin with win

Rohit's men lost the toss but dominated the first powerplay, starting when Bangladesh opener Soumya Sarkar (0) and captain Najmul Hossain Shanto (0) fell inside the first two overs, caught off Shami (5-53) and fellow seamer Harshit Rana (3-31) respectively.

The Tigers' plight worsened when Mehidy Hasan Miraz (5) slashed Shami to Gill at slip in the seventh over before spinner Axar (2-43) struck twice in the seventh, nicking off Tanzid Hasan (25) and then inflicting a golden duck on Mushfiqur Rahim next ball.

Axar should have bagged the second Champions Trophy hat-trick - after West Indies quick Jerome Taylor against Australia in 2006 - only for Rohit to inexplicably shell Jaker.

Rohit's side fluffed other chances to end Jaker and Towhid's big partnership earlier, with Hridoy dropped on 23 by Hardik at mid-off and Rahul failing to stump Jaker on 24 as the Bangladesh pair carded their team's highest ODI stand against India.

Image: Bangladesh's Towhid Hridoy scored a century in a losing cause for Bangladesh

Shami eventually made the breakthrough, claiming his 200th ODI wicket when Jaker skied him to long-on, before Towhid clinched a 114-ball hundred and then spooned Harshit to Shami at short fine leg to be last man out.

In reply, India lost three wickets for 32 runs from 112-1 once Virat Kohli (22) followed skipper Rohit (41 off 36) in being dismissed - Shreyas Iyer (15) and Axar (8) were the other players to fall in that mild wobble - but Gill and Rahul shared an unbroken stand of 87 off 98 balls from 144-4.

What's next?

India play that high-stakes game against Pakistan in Dubai in Sunday before Bangladesh meet New Zealand in Rawalpindi on Monday. Both games start at 9am UK time, with build-up from 8.30am on Sky Sports Cricket.

ICC Champions Trophy 2025 - results and fixtures 🏏

Group A

February 19: New Zealand beat Pakistan by 60 runs in Karachi ⚫

February 20: India beat Bangladesh by six wickets in Dubai 🔵

India beat Bangladesh by six wickets in Dubai 🔵 February 23: Pakistan vs India (Dubai)

Pakistan vs India (Dubai) February 24: Bangladesh vs New Zealand (Rawalpindi)

Bangladesh vs New Zealand (Rawalpindi) February 27: Pakistan vs Bangladesh (Rawalpindi)

Pakistan vs Bangladesh (Rawalpindi) March 2: New Zealand vs India (Dubai)

Group B

February 21 : Afghanistan vs South Africa (Karachi)

: Afghanistan vs South Africa (Karachi) February 22: Australia vs England (Lahore)

February 25: Australia vs South Africa (Rawalpindi)

Australia vs South Africa (Rawalpindi) February 26: Afghanistan vs England (Lahore)

February 28: Afghanistan vs Australia (Lahore)

Afghanistan vs Australia (Lahore) Mar 1: South Africa vs England (Karachi)

Semi-finals

March 4: Semi-final - A1 v B2 (Dubai)

Semi-final - A1 v B2 (Dubai) March 5: Semi-final 2 - A2 v B1 (Lahore)

Final

March 9: Final (Lahore or Dubai)

