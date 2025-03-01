England player ratings: Joe Root shines in poor Champions Trophy campaign but outgoing captain Jos Buttler struggles

We rate England's players after they were knocked out of the ICC Champions Trophy in the group stages with Jos Buttler also resigning from his post as captain...

Phil Salt - 3 out of 10

England vs Australia: 10 runs off six balls

England vs Afghanistan: 12 off 13 balls

England vs South Africa: eight off six balls

England's opener was unable to showcase the power he is used to displaying in T20 cricket and was dismissed in all three matches within the powerplay. He struggled to get going, costing England crucial runs at the top of the order, meaning players lower down had to make up for it.

"There is a difference in T20 and 50-over cricket, and I'm pleased for Duckett because he has adapted, but you look at Salt, he plays the same innings at the same time, he plays it like it's T20," said Sky Sports' Michael Atherton.

"I look at him and I think this could end any moment. In T20 cricket, the value of a wicket is not consequential as much, so you have a licence to play like that, it's not like that in 50-over."

Ben Duckett - 8

England vs Australia: 165 off 143 balls

England vs Afghanistan: 38 off 45 balls

England vs South Africa: 24 off 21 balls

Ben Duckett scored a magnificent century against Australia in England's opening match, and despite his side still losing by five wickets, he helped them post 351-8. It was, for a short period, the highest total in the history of the tournament before Australia posted 356-5, not only taking the win but also the record.

Duckett also displayed a brilliant array of shots during all of his outings, showing he has continued to develop and evolve his game for England and is able to take the batting deep despite wickets around him falling in quick succession.

Jamie Smith - 4

England vs Australia: 15 off 13 balls

England vs Afghanistan: nine off 13 balls

England vs South Africa: 0 off three balls

Jamie Smith was promoted up the order to No 3 ahead of the tournament, featuring in his first ICC event. Prior to this, the 24-year-old had not batted higher than No 5 in his seven previous ODIs. Smith wasn't able to make a creditable score with the bat, leaving questions about his hasty promotion.

Joe Root - 9

England vs Australia: 68 off 78 balls

England vs Afghanistan: 120 off 111 balls

England vs South Africa: 37 off 44 balls

In all of England's fixtures, Root was the glue that held England together in tough moments. During their match against Australia, he supported Duckett's century with his own 65 and against Afghanistan he scored his own ton.

While England fell to a sorry defeat against South Africa, Root was once again the batter that prevented a quick middle-order collapse, with a 62-run partnership alongside Harry Brook.

Harry Brook - 4

England vs Australia: three off six balls

England vs Afghanistan: 25 off 21 balls

England vs South Africa: 19 off 29 balls

Brook was unable to fire as he usually does in white-ball cricket and while he didn't make a significant score, he was often able to hold the middle-order together.

Sky Sports' Nasser Hussain has also backed Brook to replace Jos Buttler "as soon as possible" if England want him to become their next white-ball captain.

Jos Buttler - 4

England vs Australia: 23 off 21 balls

England vs Afghanistan: 38 off 42 balls

England vs South Africa: 21 off 43 balls

This tournament was either make or break for Jos Buttler and unfortunately it was the latter. After England's defeat to Afghanistan, he resigned from his post as captain.

He had initially hoped to bow out with a win against South Africa but England's form went from bad to worse, as they were bowled out for 179 on a good batting track, even though the Proteas' camp had been hindered by injury and illness.

When England exited the tournament following their defeat against Afghanistan, Buttler hinted at his resignation and two days later he announced he was standing down.

Liam Livingstone - 4

England vs Australia: 14 off 17 and 1-47

England vs Afghanistan: 10 off eight balls and 2-28

England vs South Africa: nine off 15 balls and 0-24

While Liam Livingstone wasn't able to make an authoritative score in the middle-order, he was useful in England's bowling attack, taking three wickets in the tournament.

However, like most of the England camp, Livingstone also didn't perform at his peak. Against South Africa he gifted his wicket away by attempting to be ultra-aggressive and take on Keshav Maharaj but instead he missed his swipe and was stumped.

It was emblematic of how England approached the tournament, looking to be positive but not always reading the situation of the game.

Jofra Archer - 7

England vs Australia: 21no and 1-82

England vs Afghanistan: 14 off eight balls and 3-64

England vs South Africa: 25 off 31 balls and 2-55

England's star bowler took six wickets in the tournament, the most by an England bowler in the Champions Trophy.

He added value as a batter, scoring crucial runs at the back end of innings - against Australia he took England to an above-par total of 351-8 and against South Africa he frustrated the bowlers.

Adil Rashid - 8

England vs Australia: 1no and 1-47

England vs Afghanistan: five off seven balls and 1-60

England vs South Africa: two off nine balls and 1-37

Adil Rashid was often brought into the attack to either slow down the scoring rate of the opposition or take a wicket and each time he fulfilled his duties.

He dismissed Australia's Marnus Labuschagne (47) to break his 95-run partnership with Matt Short and bowled Hashmatullah Shahidi (40) to end his 103-run stand with Ibrahim Zadran (177).

Jamie Overton - 3

England vs Afghanistan: 32 off 28 balls and 1-72

England vs South Africa: 11 off 20 balls and 0-34

Jamie Overton replaced the injured Brydon Carse in England's XI for their clash against Afghanistan where he only took one wicket, his only scalp of the tournament.

Overton was also unable to adjust to the tempo of 50-over cricket but against Afghanistan he hit 32 lower down the order adding vital runs.

Mark Wood - 6

England vs Australia: 1-75

England vs Afghanistan: 0-50

England's pace bowler injured his knee against Afghanistan and followed Carse on an early flight home. He picked up one wicket and bowled 19.3 overs.

However, it is his injury and not his performance, that will concern England the most with the Ashes just eight months away.

Brydon Carse - 5

England vs Australia: 1-69

Fast bowler Brydon Case was ruled out after he picked up an injury to a toe on his left foot during England's opening defeat against Australia.

Carse missed the last two ODIs in the recent series against India due to a blister that required stitches, which were taken out last month, allowing him to play in England's five-wicket loss against the Australians.

He struggled in Lahore, going at almost 10 runs an over with figures of 1-69 from seven overs, and he suffered a re-occurrence of the injury.

Saqib Mahmood - 5

England vs South Africa: 0-31

Saqib Mahmood was called into the squad as a replacement to Wood, playing in only one game during the tournament. He bowled five overs in their final match against South Africa, conceding 31 runs at an economy rate of 6.20.