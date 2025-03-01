 Skip to content

Match summary

ICC Men's Champions Trophy

Karachi (NS)

South Africa Yet to bat. England are batting, 170 for 7, from 34.4 overs.

England 1st innings

170 for 7, from 34.4 overs.

Batting

  1. Salt c van der Dussen b Jansen; 8 runs, 6 balls, 2 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 133.33
  2. Duckett c & b Jansen; 24 runs, 21 balls, 4 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 114.29
  3. Smith (wk) c Markram b Jansen; 0 runs, 3 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 0.00
  4. Root b Mulder; 37 runs, 44 balls, 4 fours, 1 sixes, and a strike rate of 84.09
  5. Brook c Jansen b Maharaj; 19 runs, 29 balls, 3 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 65.52
  6. Buttler (c) not out; 20 runs, 41 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 48.78
  7. Livingstone st Klaasen b Maharaj; 9 runs, 15 balls, 1 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 60.00
  8. Overton c Ngidi b Rabada; 11 runs, 20 balls, 1 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 55.00
  9. Archer not out; 25 runs, 30 balls, 4 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 83.33

Extras

17 from 5 legbyes, 1 noballs, 11 wides.

Yet to bat

  • Rashid
  • Mahmood

Fall of Wickets

  • Phil Salt at 9 for 1, from 0.6 overs
  • Jamie Smith at 20 for 2, from 2.3 overs
  • Ben Duckett at 37 for 3, from 6.4 overs
  • Harry Brook at 99 for 4, from 16.5 overs
  • Joe Root at 103 for 5, from 17.3 overs
  • Liam Livingstone at 114 for 6, from 20.4 overs
  • Jamie Overton at 129 for 7, from 25.3 overs

Bowling

  1. Jansen: 7overs, 0 maidens, 39 runs, 3 wickets, and an economy of 5.57.
  2. Ngidi: 5overs, 0 maidens, 26 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 5.20.
  3. Rabada: 7overs, 1 maidens, 42 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 6.00.
  4. Mulder: 5.4overs, 0 maidens, 23 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 4.05.
  5. Maharaj: 10overs, 1 maidens, 35 runs, 2 wickets, and an economy of 3.50.

Match details

  • Toss: England won the toss and elected to bat
  • Venue: National Bank Cricket Arena, Karachi
  • Umpire: Ahsan Raza
  • Umpire: Rod Tucker
  • TV umpire: Sharfuddoula Saikat
  • Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle
  • Reserve umpire: Joel Wilson