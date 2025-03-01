Match summary
ICC Men's Champions Trophy
Karachi (NS)
South Africa Yet to bat. England 170 for 7, from 34.4 overs.
England are 170 for 7 with 15.2 overs remaining.
England 1st innings
Total
170 for 7, from 34.4 overs.
Batting
- Salt c van der Dussen b Jansen; 8 runs, 6 balls, 2 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 133.33
- Duckett c & b Jansen; 24 runs, 21 balls, 4 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 114.29
- Smith (wk) c Markram b Jansen; 0 runs, 3 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 0.00
- Root b Mulder; 37 runs, 44 balls, 4 fours, 1 sixes, and a strike rate of 84.09
- Brook c Jansen b Maharaj; 19 runs, 29 balls, 3 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 65.52
- Buttler (c) not out; 20 runs, 41 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 48.78
- Livingstone st Klaasen b Maharaj; 9 runs, 15 balls, 1 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 60.00
- Overton c Ngidi b Rabada; 11 runs, 20 balls, 1 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 55.00
- Archer not out; 25 runs, 30 balls, 4 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 83.33
Extras
17 from 5 legbyes, 1 noballs, 11 wides.
Yet to bat
- Rashid
- Mahmood
Fall of Wickets
- Phil Salt at 9 for 1, from 0.6 overs
- Jamie Smith at 20 for 2, from 2.3 overs
- Ben Duckett at 37 for 3, from 6.4 overs
- Harry Brook at 99 for 4, from 16.5 overs
- Joe Root at 103 for 5, from 17.3 overs
- Liam Livingstone at 114 for 6, from 20.4 overs
- Jamie Overton at 129 for 7, from 25.3 overs
Bowling
- Jansen: 7overs, 0 maidens, 39 runs, 3 wickets, and an economy of 5.57.
- Ngidi: 5overs, 0 maidens, 26 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 5.20.
- Rabada: 7overs, 1 maidens, 42 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 6.00.
- Mulder: 5.4overs, 0 maidens, 23 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 4.05.
- Maharaj: 10overs, 1 maidens, 35 runs, 2 wickets, and an economy of 3.50.
Match details
- Toss: England won the toss and elected to bat
- Venue: National Bank Cricket Arena, Karachi
- Umpire: Ahsan Raza
- Umpire: Rod Tucker
- TV umpire: Sharfuddoula Saikat
- Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle
- Reserve umpire: Joel Wilson