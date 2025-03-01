Michael Atherton rips into England as their white-ball winter ended with a whimper in Jos Buttler's swansong as captain

Michael Atherton said England "left the worst until last" in Jos Buttler's swansong as captain after they were humbled by South Africa to exit the ICC Champions Trophy with three defeats from three matches.

Back-to-back Group B defeats to Australia and Afghanistan sealed an early exit and Buttler's fate, but England were unable to rouse themselves for his send-off in Karachi, where they were bowled out for 179 in 38.2 overs.

A flaccid batting display was largely to blame for a seven-wicket loss, their 10th in 11 matches since Brendon McCullum expanded his head coach role to take in the limited-overs teams, as well as Tests.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Buttler was caught by Keshav Maharaj in his last innings as England's white-ball captain

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player After a disappointing performance from England against South Africa, it was the cats that entertained the crowd in Karachi

With a stray cat circling Atherton and Nasser Hussain during the post-match dissection, the former England skipper told Sky Sports Cricket: "They left the worst until last. Even the cat's had enough. That was a shocking performance from a team that was lacking in any kind of confidence now. England have been on a roll for a while in ODI cricket and it's very hard to turn it around.

"This has been their third shocking tournament in a row, but they don't play now for a while. It's time for a reset."

Speaking during the interval after England were dismissed for just 179 with nearly 12 overs to spare, Atherton said: "A dreadful performance just symptomatic of a team whose confidence has drained away when you think of the defeats they've suffered - not just in this tournament but going back to the India tour and then over a period of time.

"What is it? Eighteen out of the last 25 games in ODIs. Eventually that confidence just dissipates and that was reflected in that performance today."

"Just not enough batters in form. [Joe] Root and [Ben] Duckett have been in pretty good touch in this tournament, but who else has been in decent touch? Nobody, really."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Jos Buttler says there’s a huge opportunity for people to put their hand up to get England back to where he feels they should be

England will have to rebuild and regain their confidence in the 50-over format after a dismal campaign, out-going captain Buttler admitted after the match, before adding that they had enough talent to turn around their flagging fortunes.

"That is a really disappointing performance. We are so far short of the mark there today. It is really disappointing," Buttler said.

"We are just not going on and making those big, telling contributions with the bat, which has been the story of the side for a little bit of time now."

It was a seventh straight loss for England in the 50-over format but Buttler believes they can rebuild their squad ahead of the 2027 Cricket World Cup, to be hosted by South Africa, Namibia and Zimbabwe.

"As a group we are obviously not getting the results and that takes away some confidence," he said. "It is time for everyone to go away, have a change of scenery and work hard for wherever cricket takes them next.

"From this point forward, there is a huge opportunity for everyone inside the dressing room, and obviously people outside the dressing room, to really put their hand up and say they want to be part of the rebuild of the England white-ball teams."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Buttler made the decision to step down as England’s white-ball captain

Buttler added: "There is no doubt the talent is there. There is all the makings of putting together a really good side. And I'm sure Brendon and the guys at the top will formulate some plans.

"It is down to individuals as well to put their hand up and say that they want to be part of something moving forward and get the team back to where it should be."