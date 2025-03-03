Champions Trophy: India favourites ahead of Australia semi-final due to Dubai advantage and rivals' travel chaos

When you have a squad as deep and talented as India's then you probably don't need any help to win a trophy - but Rohit Sharma's side have surely had some.

Political tensions between the nation and neighbouring Pakistan mean India are playing all of their Champions Trophy games in Dubai.

While their opponents - Bangladesh, Pakistan and New Zealand so far, Australia in Tuesday's semi-final and then potentially New Zealand or South Africa in Sunday's final - have had to travel here and there, India have been able to hunker down in the UAE.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights as India beat New Zealand by 44 runs in Dubai to set up a meeting with Australia in the semi-finals

Spotify Spotify , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Spotify cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Spotify cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Spotify cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

No flights, no switch of hotel, no need to adjust or pick a squad for contrasting venues.

Rohit and co have been able to plot purely for Dubai and earned three convincing wins at the ground - most recently against New Zealand when leg-spinner Varun Chakravarthy claimed a five-for- yet the skipper has refuted the notion they have an unfair advantage.

"It's not like we know what's going to happen on these pitches," he said ahead of the Australia semi-final, live on Sky Sports Cricket from 8.30am on Tuesday (9am first ball).

Image: India captain Rohit Sharma says his team do not have an unfair advantage

"We don't know which pitch will be used, but whatever it is, we will have to adapt. It's not our home either - this is Dubai. We don't play so many matches here.

"The three matches we have played, the nature of the surface was the same, but the pitch behaved differently.

"New Zealand got the ball to swing and seam, which we didn't see in the previous two matches when our bowlers were bowling first."

I think for us the game's probably won and lost how we play spin. It's going to be a challenge looking at the surface. We've got to counter that. We've got a few options of ways we can go about it.

'You don't have to be a rocket scientist to know India have an advantage'

South Africa's Rassie van der Dussen - whose side play New Zealand in Wednesday's second semi-final in Lahore - believes the schedule highly favours India, saying: "If you can stay in one place, stay in one hotel, practice in the same facilities, play in the same stadium, on the same pitches every time, it's definitely an advantage.

"I don't think you have to be a rocket scientist to know that."

South Africa have certainly clocked up the air miles.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights from South Africa's seven-wicket drubbing of England in the Champions Trophy

Soon after drubbing an abject England by seven wickets in Karachi on Saturday to finish at the head of Group B, the Proteas flew to Dubai to prepare for conditions just in case they came up against India in the first semi-final on Tuesday.

But India's win over New Zealand on Sunday, which wrapped up top spot in Group A, ensured South Africa would play in Wednesday's second last-four encounter against New Zealand in Lahore instead, so Temba Bavuma's men had to travel back to Pakistan.

Australia were also in limbo ahead of India vs New Zealand, after doing the same as South Africa and journeying to Dubai, but they have been spared the return trip and will now look to upset India for the second global 50-over event in a row.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights from the 2023 Cricket World Cup final as Australia beat host nation India by six wickets in Ahmedabad

Travis 'Headache' again for India?

They pulled off victory in the 2023 World Cup final in Ahmedabad by inflicting a first defeat on host nation India after Rohit's side had won their first 10 matches in the event.

Travis Head was the Australian hero with the bat - after a Pat Cummins masterclass marshalling his bowlers - with the left-handed opener scoring 137 from 120 balls as his side reached a target of 241 with seven overs to spare.

Head has been India's nemesis of late, also making 163 as the Baggy Greens beat their rivals in the 2023 World Test Championship final at The Kia Oval.

Former India wicketkeeper Dinesh Karthik told Sky Sports: "The quality of India's cricket has probably been the best of the tournament. They have played solid cricket and if they can keep that going, I don't see any reason they can't win.

Image: Will Travis Head star against India again?

"But [former India player and coach] Ravi Shastri has nicknamed him Travis 'Headache' as that's what he has been for India in almost every big game.

"The tempo he has played at, the speed at which he has scored, has been disruptive for India and eased the pressure on the other Australia batters."

Hussain: Australia won't bottle it against India

Australia entered the Champions Trophy without Cummins (ankle), Josh Hazlewood (hip), Mitchell Starc (personal reasons), Mitchell Marsh (back) and Marcus Stoinis (retired), while opening batter and part-time spinner Matthew Short - who scored a half-century in the win over England - has now been ruled out with a quad injury.

Sky Sports Cricket's Nasser Hussain said: "Australia won't be bottling it. They are missing players but their record in ICC events is fabulous.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights from Australia's five-wicket win over England in the Champions Trophy as Leeds-born Josh Inglis scored a century

"Everyone in that dressing room will have grown up watching a Steve Waugh side, a Ricky Ponting side, a Cummins side and realised they are born to win these things.

"They are not here to make up the numbers and they will believe they can overcome a very strong India side."

A very strong India side with so much in their favour.

Watch India vs Australia in the first Champions Trophy semi-final, from Dubai, live on Sky Sports Cricket and Sky Sports Main Event from 8.30am on Tuesday (9am first ball).