Steve Smith: Australia batter retires from one-day internationals following Champions Trophy semi-final defeat to India

Steve Smith announced his retirement from one-day international cricket on Wednesday after Australia's Champions Trophy semi-final exit to India.

Two-time World Cup winner Smith captained Australia to defeat on Tuesday, top scoring with 73 in a four-wicket defeat to India in Dubai, as the 35-year-old then confirmed his departure from the format.

The 35-year-old confirmed he will remain eligible for Tests and Twenty20 internationals.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Australia captain Smith experienced a slice of fortune against India after the bails stayed on when he clipped Axar Patel onto his stumps!

"It has been a great ride and I have loved every minute of it," Smith said.

"There have been so many amazing times and wonderful memories. Winning two World Cups was a great highlight along with the many fantastic team-mates who shared the journey.

"Test cricket remains a priority and I am really looking forward to the World Test Championship final, the West Indies in the winter and then England at home. I feel I still have a lot to contribute on that stage."

Smith concludes his ODI career with 170 appearances, ranking as Australia's 16th-most-capped men's player in the 50-over format and 12th highest run-scorer. He captained Australia in 64 of those one-day matches.

Smith rues missed opportunity with the bat in India loss

Following Champions Trophy defeat to India, Australia captain Smith said:

"I thought our bowlers did a really good job, they worked hard throughout.

Score summary - India vs Australia Australia 265 all out in 49.3 overs: Steve Smith (73), Alex Carey (61); Mohammed Shami (3-48), Ravindra Jadeja (2-40) India 267-6 in 48.1 overs: Virat Kohli (84) Shreyas Iyer (45), KL Rahul (42no); Nathan Ellis (2-49), Adam Zampa (2-60) South Africa play New Zealand in the second semi-final in Lahore on Wednesday, live on Sky Sports from 8.30am (9am first ball)

"They weren't the easiest batting conditions, which is probably why the scores were what they were. Having said that, I thought we could have put a few more runs on the board.

"We lost wickets at crucial times. If we had got 280-plus, things could have been different."

Watch the second Champions Trophy semi-final between South Africa and New Zealand, in Lahore, live on Sky Sports Cricket from 8.30am on Wednesday (9am first ball).

ICC Champions Trophy - knockout stage results and fixtures

All games 9am UK time, all live on Sky Sports

Semi-finals

March 4: India beat Australia by four wickets 🔵

🔵 March 5: New Zealand vs South Africa (Lahore) ⚫🆚🟢

Final